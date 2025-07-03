This time, the five-person Taskmaster season 20 line-up is spotlighting homegrown talent, including industry heavyweights Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Shearsmith has recently concluded a celebrated run on the BBC Two anthological comedy-drama Inside No. 9, where he played various roles opposite co-creator and fellow Taskmaster alum Steve Pemberton.

The two are frequent collaborators, having previously worked on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville, so you can bet that Shearsmith will be wanting to top Pemberton's third-place finish in season 17 (where he scored 153 points overall).

Bhaskar, on the other hand, is another legend of both comedy and drama, who rose to fame in Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42, before bagging the co-lead role of DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan in ITV crime thriller Unforgotten.

Joining them in Taskmaster season 20 are stand-up comedians Ania Magliano (who has performed on Live at the Apollo and written for viral hit Chicken Shop Date) and Maisie Adam (who has appeared on Sky's A League of Their Own and recently completed a nationwide tour).

(L-R) Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar confirmed for Taskmaster season 20. Channel 4

Rounding out the season 20 line-up is fellow comic Phil Ellis, who is best known for his BBC Radio 4 sitcom Phil Ellis Is Trying, plus his cult live show Funz and Gamez.

For now, we can only speculate as to what bizarre and unpredictable challenges Greg and Alex will have dreamt up for their forthcoming tournament, as Taskmaster season 20 does not yet have a confirmed premiere date on Channel 4.

In recent years, seasons have generally dropped in March and September, but given the later start date of May for season 19, it's possible that the 20th outing could too appear later than fans are accustomed to.

We'll bring you more details as they come in.

Taskmaster is available to stream on Channel 4. Season 20 is coming soon.

