❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to watch Julia Donaldson's The Scarecrows' Wedding and release date
Another of Julia Donaldson's beloved tales is coming to the BBC this Christmas.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 10 December 2025 at 11:25 am
Authors
Helen DalyDeputy Digital Editor
Helen Daly is the Deputy Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad