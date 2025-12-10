Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's adorable tale, The Scarecrows' Wedding, will be brought to life by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC this Christmas.

For over a decade, her beloved stories, ranging from The Gruffalo to Zog and beyond, have been adapted with a star-studded cast for a Christmas Day treat.

This year is no different, as Domhnall Gleeson and Jessie Buckley lend their voices to Harry O'Hay and Betty O'Barley, respectively.

They're joined by Rob Brydon as the villainous Reginald Rake and Sophie Okonedo as the narrator.

The lovely tale recounts the story of two scarecrows who fall in love on a farmer's field and plan to have the best wedding ever, but it's not without peril as Reginald tries to come between the pair with potentially disastrous consequences...

Read on for your guide on how to watch The Scarecrows' Wedding, and when it will be on TV this Christmas.

How to watch The Scarecrows' Wedding

Harry O'Hay and Betty O'Barley in The Scarecrows' Wedding.

The Scarecrows' Wedding will air on BBC One at 3:10pm on Christmas Day.

And after it's aired on the BBC, you'll be able to catch it on BBC iPlayer whenever you desire.

You can also find the other Magic Light adaptations on BBC iPlayer right now, so there's plenty to keep little ones entertained over the festive period.

Check out the trailer for The Scarecrows' Wedding below:

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube.

The Scarecrows' Wedding will air this Christmas on the BBC.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.