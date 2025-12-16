Fans of the Madame Blanc Mysteries have been given a first look at the 2025 Christmas special in the form of an explosive new trailer.

The feature length festive special, which has a 120 minute runtime, follows the cast as they find themselves in quite the pickle at a Christmas Event at the Musée de Sainte Victoire, and promises to be "Jean’s most perilous challenge yet".

The trailer begins with Jean (Sally Lindsay) opening a rare Ormolu box once owned by Marie Antoinette that she’s been invited to authenticate - only to discover a ticking bomb hidden inside.

Chaos ensues as Jean and the gang realise they have just 90 minutes until detonation, and John Thomson’s guest character George Alfonse says: "There’s enough in there to blow this whole museum sky high!"

Alongside a gun being fired and a casualty bleeding on the floor, we then hear Jean saying: "We have to stick together. There’s a murderer amongst us."

Alongside Lindsay, other returning characters for the cosy crime series' festive special include Steve Edge as Dom Hayes, Sue Holderness and Robin Askwith as Judith and Jeremy Lloyd-James, Alex Gaumond as Chief of Police André Caron, Sue Vincent as Gloria Beaushaw, and Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick.

Meanwhile, newcomers to the cast, alongside Thomson (Coronation Street), include Kacey Ainsworth (Grantchester), Raji James (Hollyoaks) and Manjinder Virk (Trigger Point).

We might have all the details about the 2025 Christmas special, but there’s currently no word on whether the series is returning for a fifth season.

However, Lindsay previously gave a positive update on the future of the show, saying: "I'm not under any, 'Yes, I'll quit when I'm on a high.' No, I won’t. I love it so much. I will do it until they want me to not do it, to be honest, because it's such a special thing in my life."

She continued: "It's such a part of our lives now. And it's great for us because Steve [White, Lindsay's husband] does the music as well, so it's something we share. And the boys [they share two sons, Victor and Louie] come out on our holidays there, and it's just brilliant.

"It's just really special, so I'll drag it out as long as they want me to."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will air on 5 this December.

