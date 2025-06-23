Sally Lindsay's cosy crime series The Madame Blanc Mysteries is coming to Netflix
All four seasons will arrive on the platform this week.
In late August, Netflix is set to release the hugely anticipated adaptation of Richard Osman's first Thursday Murder Club novel – but fans of cosy crime needn't wait that long to get their fix of the genre on the platform.
That's because all four seasons of Sally Lindsay's popular series The Madame Blanc Mysteries – which originally aired on 5 – are being added to the Netflix library in just a matter of days, with the show available to stream in full from Wednesday 25th June.
The series was created by Lindsay alongside writing partner and fellow actor Sue Vincent and stars the former as Jean White, an antiques-dealer-turned-detective who lends her sleuthing skills to all manner of cases in the south of France.
It takes place in the fictional village of Sainte Victoire and picks up with Jean following the passing of her husband Rory – whose death she investigates for her first case before she gets embroiled in a number of other mysteries.
The series also stars Steve Edge (Benidorm) as local taxi driver and later Jean's love interest Dom Hayes, Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses) as lady of the manor Judith Lloyd James, and Alex Gaumond (The Franchise) as chief of police Major André Caron, while there are also roles for comedy legends Tony Robinson (Blackadder) and Paul Chuckle (ChuckleVision).
The most recent season of the show ran between March and April this year, and it has already been confirmed to return for a 2025 Christmas special.
Speaking ahead of the fourth season, Lindsay told RadioTimes.com and other press that she hoped the show still had quite a long way to go, explaining that, "I’ll write it as long as they want it."
She added: "I'm not under any, 'Yes, I'll quit when I'm on a high.' No, I won’t. I love it so much. I will do it until they want me to not do it, to be honest, because it's such a special thing in my life. And it's such a part of our lives now."
The Madame Blanc Mysteries will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 25th June 2025.
