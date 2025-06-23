The series was created by Lindsay alongside writing partner and fellow actor Sue Vincent and stars the former as Jean White, an antiques-dealer-turned-detective who lends her sleuthing skills to all manner of cases in the south of France.

It takes place in the fictional village of Sainte Victoire and picks up with Jean following the passing of her husband Rory – whose death she investigates for her first case before she gets embroiled in a number of other mysteries.

The series also stars Steve Edge (Benidorm) as local taxi driver and later Jean's love interest Dom Hayes, Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses) as lady of the manor Judith Lloyd James, and Alex Gaumond (The Franchise) as chief of police Major André Caron, while there are also roles for comedy legends Tony Robinson (Blackadder) and Paul Chuckle (ChuckleVision).

The most recent season of the show ran between March and April this year, and it has already been confirmed to return for a 2025 Christmas special.

Speaking ahead of the fourth season, Lindsay told RadioTimes.com and other press that she hoped the show still had quite a long way to go, explaining that, "I’ll write it as long as they want it."

She added: "I'm not under any, 'Yes, I'll quit when I'm on a high.' No, I won’t. I love it so much. I will do it until they want me to not do it, to be honest, because it's such a special thing in my life. And it's such a part of our lives now."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 25th June 2025.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.