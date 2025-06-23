Well, unfortunately it's not looking good for a comeback any time soon. That's because Oh herself has gone on record to rule out a return, despite admitting to being moved by the frequent calls from fans for Cristina to reappear at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

"What I have noticed, this is 10 years out from leaving the show, is the deep appreciation that I have for the people who appreciate Cristina," the Killing Eve star said in an interview with Deadline.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"It is that love that has made me go, ‘Oh. The fans really, really, really want it,’ and for the first time, that’s when I started opening up the idea."

But if those quotes make it seem that Oh is somewhat considering a return, her next words appeared to play down the possibility.

"For me, I think to really be true to the people who enjoy your work, you have to be true to yourself," she said. "So at this point, I don’t think so."

Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy. SEAC

Since Oh left the show, her most prominent role was playing the title character across four seasons of Killing Eve, while other credits have included The Chair, The Sympathizer and the 2023 film Quiz Lady.

She's also worked extensively as a voice actor, with roles including She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Invincible, Raya and the Last Dragon and Turning Red.

Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy recently concluded it's 21st season and is preparing to return for a 22nd run later in the year – with Ellen Pompeo continuing in her long-time role as Meredith Grey, despite no longer being as central to events as she once was.

Grey's Anatomy is available to stream on Disney+.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.