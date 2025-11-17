Celebrity MasterChef is returning to TV screens this autumn, with a new line-up of famous faces taking on the ultimate cooking challenge.

The series was recorded earlier in the year with new judge Grace Dent alongside John Torode, who has since stepped down from his role.

Across the next five weeks, a set of extraordinary challenges await in which the judges will oversee the celebrities pushed out of their comfort zones and headfirst into the kitchen.

So, who are the celebrities taking part? Read on to learn more about the Celebrity MasterChef 2025 cast.

Celebrity MasterChef 2025 line-up

Alfie Boe

Alun Wyn Jones

Antony Costa

Ashley Cain

Chris Hughes

Dawn O'Porter

Gaz Choudhry

Ginger Johnson

Jaki Graham

Jamie Lomas

Jodie Ounsley

Katie McGlynn

Michelle Heaton

Noreen Khan

Uma Jammeh

Scroll on to learn more about each cast member.

Alfie Boe

Alfie Boe. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 52

Job: Actor and singer

Instagram: @mralfieboe

Alfie Boe is an actor and singer best known for his work across musical theatre. His most notable works include Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and the Tony award-winning revival La bohème.

Alun Wyn Jones

Alun Wyn Jones. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 40

Job: Former rugby union player

Instagram: @alun.wyn.jones

Alun Wyne Jones is a former rugby union player who, over his career, played mostly for the Ospreys and the Welsh national team.

He stands as the world's most capped rugby union player, with 158 caps for Wales and 12 for the British and Irish Lions.

Antony Costa

Antony Costa. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 44

Job: Singer

Instagram: @antonycosta

Antony Costa is a singer-songwriter, best known for being a member of Blue. More recently, he returned to star as Niko in Mamma Mia! The Party.

Ashley Cain

Ashley Cain. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 35

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @mrashleycain

Ashley Cain is a TV personality and former footballer, who has played for teams Coventry City, Luton Town and Oxford United.

He recently fronted a new programme, Ashley Cain: In the Danger Zone, on BBC Three in which he "enters a different world with different rules, in some of the most brutal, intense places to be a young man".

Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 32

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @chrishughesofficial

Chris Hughes is a TV personality who rose to fame after appearing on Love Island. He recently starred on Celebrity Big Brother where he met his now girlfriend, JoJo Siwa.

Dawn O'Porter

Dawn O'Porter. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 46

Job: Writer

Instagram: @hotpatooties

Dawn O'Porter is an author, who has wrote the books So Lucky, Cat Lady and HoneyBee.

Gaz Choudhry

Gaz Choudhry. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 40

Job: Former basketball player

Instagram: @gaz_choudhry

Gaz Choudhry is a former wheelchair basketball player, who played in Paralympics GB in the 2012 Summer Paralympics.

Ginger Johnson

Ginger Johnson. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 37

Job: Drag queen

Instagram: @houseofjohnson

Ginger Johnson, real name Donald Marshall, is a drag queen who rose to fame after winning RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2023.

Jaki Graham

Jaki Graham. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 69

Job: Singer

Instagram: @jakigrahamofficial

Jaki Graham is a singer-songwriter who many will recognise as the voice behind Could It Be I'm Falling in Love, which saw her reach five UK top 20 hits over two years.

Her other notable songs include Round and Around, Set Me Free and Heaven Knows.

Jamie Lomas

Jamie Lomas. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 50

Job: Actor

Instagram: @jamielomas21

Soap star Jamie Lomas is best known for his role as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks, and also starred in EastEnders as Jake Stone from 2013 to 2015.

His other credits include Coronation Street, Brookside and Casualty. He took part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2017 and was runner-up to Georgia Toffolo.

Jodie Ounsley

Jodie Ounsley. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 24

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @jodieounsley

Jodie Ounsley is a former rugby union player turned TV personality following her appearance as Fury in Gladiators.

Katie McGlynn

Katie McGlynn. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 32

Job: Actress

Instagram: @katiexmcglynn

Another soap star in the mix is Katie McGlynn, who is best known for her roles in Waterloo Road, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

Michelle Heaton

Michelle Heaton. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 46

Job: Singer

Instagram: @wonderwomanshel

Michelle Heaton is a singer and actress best known for being a member of band Liberty X.

Noreen Khan

Noreen Khan. BBC/Shine TV

Job: TV and radio presenter

Instagram: @officialnoreenkhan

Noreen Khan is a TV and radio presenter who hosted BBC Asian Network for 12 years before she moved into comedy.

Uma Jammeh

Uma Jammeh. BBC/Shine TV

Age: 25

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @umajammeh

Uma Jammeh is a TV personality who rose to fame after appearing on Love Island. She has since moved into social media influencing and works closely with L'Oréal Paris.

Celebrity MasterChef begins on Monday 17th November at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

