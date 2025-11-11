❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
I’m the new MasterChef judge and I was utterly surprised to be asked to take over
Celebrity MasterChef returns next week.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 11 November 2025 at 12:01 am
Authors
Steve O'BrienFreelance
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad