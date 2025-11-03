Celebrity MasterChef is returning this autumn, with a new cohort of famous faces stepping into the kitchen to show off their culinary skills.

Ad

Things kick off on BBC One on Monday 17th November at 9pm, with episodes 2 and 3 airing on Tuesday 18th at 8pm and Thursday 20th at 9pm, and the episodes released as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

The series was recorded earlier this year and will feature new 2025 judge Grace Dent alongside John Torode.

The judges will oversee the competition that will push 15 celebrities out of their comfort zones. The celebrities hoping to take the crown from reigning champ Vito Coppola are Alfie Boe, Alun Wyn Jones, Antony Costa, Ashley Cain, Chris Hughes and Dawn O'Porter.

They will face-off against Gaz Choudhry, Ginger Johnson, Jaki Graham, Jamie Lomas, Jodie Ounsley, Katie McGlynn, Michelle Heaton, Noreen Khan and Uma Jammeh.

John Torode and Grace Dent. BBC/Shine TV

It was confirmed at the end of last year that Dent was to replace Gregg Wallace, after Wallace stepped down following allegations of inappropriate behaviour over a 17-year period, which he denies.

Earlier this year, the BBC confirmed it had no plans to work with Wallace following the publication of a report looking at the conduct of the presenter.

The report stated that there were 83 historical allegations of misconduct made against Wallace in total, and 45 of them were substantiated (per BBC News).

Gregg Wallace. BBC/Shine TV

The majority of the substantiated claims were in relation to inappropriate sexual language and humour, along with one of unwelcome physical contact and another of being in a state of undress were also upheld.

Prior to the the report being published, Wallace spoke out in a lengthy post on Instagram, saying that he had been "cleared by the Silkins report of the most serious and sensational accusations made against me".

"The most damaging claims (including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation," he said.

"I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that, I apologise without reservation. But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks."

John Torode and Gregg Wallace. BBC/Shine TV

In the wake of Wallace's exit, it was announced that Torode would not return to the series, after an allegation of him using racist language in the workplace was upheld.

The BBC confirmed that the allegation was "investigated and substantiated" by an independent investigation.

In an Instagram post Torode said he had "no recollection" of the alleged incident, adding: "I do not believe that it happened."

He wrote on Instagram: "Although I haven't heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I've been 'sacked' from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I'm accused of.

"The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong. I'd hoped that I'd have some say in my exit from a show I've worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that."

Celebrity MasterChef will air on Monday 17th November at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add Celebrity MasterChef to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.