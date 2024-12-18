Dent, who has previously featured as a guest on the show, said of the news: "I've been watching MasterChef since I was a girl sitting with my dad on the sofa. My whole family watches it.

"It's all about uncovering and championing talent - and to have ended up in this position, is more than a dream to me.

"I'm so excited that I can't eat, which is severely detrimental to a restaurant critic. I feel very lucky to be stepping in for the next Celebrity MasterChef. I can't wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025."

Grace Dent. BBC

John Torode, who also helms the series, said of Grace's appointment: "I have loved working with Grace on MasterChef over the years. She has been an excellent guest, an inspiring critic and also set some incredible challenges.

"Expertise is what MasterChef is all about, from the contestants to our wonderful production team, to us as judges.

"The love of food, the love of MasterChef, and that unquestionable expertise makes Grace the perfect person to step in alongside me as judge for the forthcoming Celebrity MasterChef series."

It was recently announced that the BBC would be pulling two of its previously announced MasterChef Christmas special from its schedules, with both Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off and MasterChef Meets Strictly Festive Extravaganza no longer airing over the festive period.

Amid the allegations, Wallace commented that the complaints "came from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age", which he has since apologised for.

In response to the video, Wallace said: "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

"I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone and under siege yesterday when I posted it."

Wallace's lawyers have said it is completely false that he engages in any behaviour of a sexually harassing nature. The chef and broadcaster is "fully co-operating" with an investigation launched by MasterChef production company Banijay UK.

Gregg Wallace. BBC/Shine TV

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, commented on Dent joining the series: "Grace Dent is the perfect choice to step in for the next series of Celebrity MasterChef.

"Grace is not only an energetic and well-established member of the MasterChef team, but is also a world-renowned food critic, so she will certainly keep the next batch of celebrities on their toes."

Meanwhile, MasterChef executive editor David Ambler added: "Grace's expertise, wit and finely honed palette will be great asset to the judging line-up and the celebrities will need to be sitting up straight for this series.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Grace back in 2025 as we uncover a new Celebrity MasterChef champion."

