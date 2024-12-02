Wallace's lawyers have said it is completely false that he engages in any behaviour of a sexually harassing nature, and that Wallace is "fully co-operating" with an investigation launched by MasterChef production company Banijay UK.

Over the weekend, he issued a response to the claims, saying that the complaints came "from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age".

"I've been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and I think, in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life," he said on Sunday morning.

"Apparently now, I'm reading in the paper, there's been 13 complaints in that time. I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn't right.

"In 20 years, over 20 years of television, can you imagine how many women, female contestants on MasterChef, have made sexual remarks, or sexual innuendo? Can you imagine?"

Gregg Wallace. BBC/Shine TV

His comments were met with a wave of criticism, with the Prime Minister's official spokesperson saying: "Clearly the comments that we've seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate and misogynistic.

"More broadly as you know the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture, which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It's essential for staff and the wider public to have confidence that the BBC takes this issue seriously."

Now, Wallace has issued an apology for the comments in his previous social media video via his Instagram Stories.

He said: "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

"I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone and under siege yesterday when I posted it.

"It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope you accept this apology."

Gregg Wallace. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

When news of the investigation first broke, Banijay UK said in a statement: "Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.

"If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakupbanijayuk.com in confidence."

Elsewhere, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. "We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

"Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them."

