BBC News reported that a number of individuals had come forward with allegations of "inappropriate sexual comments" made by Wallace over a 17-year period across five different programmes.

Wallace's lawyers have said it is completely false that he engages in any behaviour of a sexually harassing nature, and that Wallace is "fully co-operating" with an investigation launched by MasterChef production company Banijay UK.

The BBC has confirmed that the two upcoming Christmas specials featuring Wallace are expected to air as planned, while pre-recorded episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals – which is currently airing and also features Wallace - will continue as planned.

However, during Radio 4's Today Programme, Rupa Huq – MP for Ealing Central and Acton and a member of Parliament's culture, media and sport committee – said that continuing to air the series during the investigation "sends the wrong message".

Huq said: "I understand [Master Chef] is scheduled for 9pm today and it is all over the Christmas schedules but it seems to be not going away from the news. It's number two on your bulletin.

"I think possibly there is an argument for pausing while this investigation takes its course and maybe not airing it tonight. I mean it could be massively triggering for the women involved - in fact any woman involved in any type of similar incidents."

She continued: "I know you are saying he has stopped presenting, but to the casual viewer there isn't going to be any difference if he is on TV tonight. We need the investigation to do its work, but at the same time if it is being dangled on our screens where all this is going on I just think at the moment, maybe pause it."

Downing Street has also confirmed that culture secretary Lisa Nandy has spoken with BBC bosses following the accusations.

A BBC source told RadioTimes.com: "While we are not going to comment on individuals or any internal HR processes, particularly when there is an ongoing process in place being run by Banijay who have the direct contractual relationship with Gregg Wallace, it would be wrong to report the BBC has done nothing if or when matters have been raised with us – not least because it is already being widely reported there were interventions in both 2017 and 2018 where action was taken.

"We continue to urge caution about pre-judging any of this, particularly the involvement of BBC staff members and any inference they have not acted appropriately."

In a previous statement, the BBC said of the investigation: "We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on anything that could form part of Banijay's ongoing investigation or otherwise influence it."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for any further comment.

Over the weekend, Wallace posted a video on social media, denying the allegations and claiming that they had come from "middle-class women of a certain age".

In the video, Wallace said: "I've been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and I think, in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life.

"Apparently now, I'm reading in the paper, there's been 13 complaints in that time. I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn't right.

"In 20 years, over 20 years of television, can you imagine how many women, female contestants on MasterChef, have made sexual remarks, or sexual innuendo? Can you imagine?"

Wallace's social media remarks were criticised by Downing Street, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's spokesperson saying (via The Mirror): "As we said last week these allegations are obviously deeply concerning.

"It is right that a thorough investigation is conducted. Obviously that's for the BBC and the production company. But I would add the Culture Secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints."

They went on to say: "Clearly the comments that we've seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate and misogynistic.

"More broadly as you know the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture, which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It's essential for staff and the wider public to have confidence that the BBC takes this issue seriously."

Meanwhile, in a statement released last week, Banijay UK said: "Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.

"If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakupbanijayuk.com in confidence."

