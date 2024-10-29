This year, presenter Gregg Wallace and chefs Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing are all confirmed to be returning as judges for the culinary competition show.

In tonight’s first heat, the first four chefs will enter the kitchen, all hoping to secure a place in Friday’s quarter-final.

The contestants will be challenged with the infamous skills test, put their spin on a carrot schnitzel, bake sweet treats and create a two-course Signature Menu. Who will rise to the occasion?

The show follows a consistent format, starting with 32 chefs split into heats. Throughout the competition, they face a variety of intense challenges that test their skills, including cooking for critics and guest chefs, invention tests, catering tasks, service trials in top restaurants, and hosting a chef’s table.

In the final week, the field narrows to just four contestants, who then battle for the top spot.

But who will be taking to our screens this year? Here's everything you need to know about the new faces of MasterChef: The Professionals 2024.

MasterChef: The Professional Chefs

Heat one

Gaston

Gaston for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV BBC/Shine TV

Age: 29

From: Lives in Queen’s Park, London, grew up in Paris and Burgundy in France.

Gaston studied at a culinary school in Burgundy and began his career in Paris, working under renowned chefs like Franck Graux at Le Dôme and Christophe Langrée at Le Faust.

He moved to London 10 years ago to further his dreams, working as a sous chef and crafting menus for Cepáge[s], a wine bar in Notting Hill. Eight years ago, Gaston created his own private cheffing business for personal and corporate clients globally.

Gaston explained that his family inspired his career. He said: "I was inspired to become a chef by my grandparents, who instilled a love and appreciation for food at home. For me, food has always been a source of joy and hope, especially during difficult times at school."

When asked why he wanted to take part in MasterChef, he said: "I applied because I want to showcase my pride in cooking French cuisine with lovely, well-sourced British ingredients. I am also turning 30 soon and want to make this a memorable year!"

Chloe

Chloe for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 26

From: Hayes, West London

26-year-old junior sous chef Chloe doesn't come from a foodie family, but still developed a love for cooking. She said: "I grew up on nuggets and chips. However, my nan loved to bake, and doing that with her really inspired me. I then started watching all the cooking shows growing up, and it made me really want to become a chef myself."

Chloe made her start studying Professional Cookery at Kent College. After graduating, she went on to work at restaurants including the Michelin-starred Glasshouse, Duck and Waffle, The Georgian House and more recently Kitchen W8. She currently works at The Tin Shed in Notting Hill.

The junior sous chef explained that she did initially hesitate to apply for the fierce competition: "I am really nervous about the competition and applying was a big step. I’ve never had the confidence to do it, but now I finally feel ready. I have great support around me. My family and my girlfriend encouraged me to go for it, and I thought, why not."

Nkosi

Nkosi for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 25

From: Harrow, London, born in Zimbabwe and grew up in Northamptonshire

Sous chef Nkosi was born in Zimbabwe and moved to the UK at three years old with his mum and sisters. He studied Culinary Arts at the University of West London, then went on to work as a commis chef at the Michelin-starred Goring Hotel.

Nkosi has taken on many roles including chef de partie at the Michelin-starred La Trompette. Now, he works at The Lanesborough Hotel in AA 3-Rosette restaurant The Grill Kitchen.

Nkosi revealed that his brother-in-law,who worked at Jamie Oliver's restaurant at the time, inspired him to cook. He explained, "I loved the food, the camaraderie of the kitchen and the whole structure of it. It was then I decided to go on to study catering at university."

When asked why he applied to MasterChef, he said, "My friends and family have been telling me to apply to MasterChef: The Professionals for a few years now. I want to test myself outside of the traditional kitchen environments I’ve worked in. From a professional standpoint, I feel confident that now is the time to try to get my name out there!"

Toby

Toby for MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV BBC/Shine TV

Age: 40

From: Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Toby's career in the culinary world started later on in life, after changing careers at 27 years old. Previously, he tried a number of different careers, from gardening to being a voluntary firefighter.

After studying professional cookery, he got a job at two-Michelin-starred restaurant Raby Hunt. Now, Toby works at Spanish tapas restaurant El Castillo at the Auckland Project, a regeneration charity development project for the Bishop Auckland area.

The 40-year-old chef hopes to bring new flavours to the UK. He explained: "I’ve always appreciated food and my passion developed through travelling across Asia and Australia as I experienced how food brings people together, as well as new ingredients and combinations I hadn’t seen in the UK. I have developed a fierce passion for flavours and quality."

Toby took on the challenge of MasterChef to develop his skills and support his family. He said: "I’d like to fully establish my style, build my future and improve my expertise. I think that being able to work with other chefs, see their styles and influences as well as receiving critiques will help to set me on my future path."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

MasterChef: The Professionals airs on Tuesday 29th October at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episodes will air every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for seven weeks.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.