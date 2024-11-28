Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, one of the 13 complainants, who appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011, said: "There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people.

"It wasn't as though anyone engaged with this, it was completely one-way traffic. But I think people were uncomfortable and it was something that I really didn't expect to happen."

Wallace's lawyers have said it is completely false that he engages in any behaviour of a sexually harassing nature. The chef and broadcaster is "fully co-operating" with an investigation launched by MasterChef production company Banijay UK.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Wallace's representatives for further comment.

Banijay UK said in a statement: "Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.

"If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakupbanijayuk.com in confidence."

A BBC spokesperson added: "We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. "We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

"Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them."

Last month, Wallace responded to reports that he made "inappropriate sexual comments" to a female staffer while appearing on Impossible Celebrities back in 2018.

In a post to his Instagram Stories, Wallace said: "The story that's hitting the newspapers. This was investigated promptly when it happened six years ago by the BBC and the outcome of that was that I hadn't said anything sexual.

"I'll need to repeat this again. I didn't say anything sexual."

MasterChef: The Professionals 2024, which is currently airing its already-recorded season, will continue as planned, with the latest episode scheduled for tonight at 8pm on BBC One.

