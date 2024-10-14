The 2018 incident had previously been unpublicised, with the publication claiming Wallace had been reported to BBC bosses for making "consistent inappropriate comments".

A source told the tabloid: "Gregg was accused of making inappropriate comments to a younger, female member of the production team.

"He is said to have been boasting about his sex life with his partner at the time. At one point, Gregg was also accused of taking his top off in front of the woman, which felt inappropriate.

"Gregg appeared to think it was all just banter, and is also said to have made some comments in front of the live audience. The team working on the show were mortified and told BBC top brass what had happened."

Gregg Wallace. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In a post to his Instagram Stories, Wallace responded to reports and said: "The story that's hitting the newspapers. This was investigated promptly when it happened six years ago by the BBC and the outcome of that was that I hadn't said anything sexual.

"I'll need to repeat this again. I didn't say anything sexual."

He continued: "Despite what the newspapers are suggesting, nobody six years ago accused me of flirting with anybody or hitting on anybody.

"The reason I say this is because of my wife. I have always been true to my wife Anna and have never flirted or hit on anybody in the 12 years that I have met her and fell in love with her.

"And it's important so that people don't misunderstand that, that I am true to my wife."

A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "Whilst we do not comment on individuals, if issues are raised they are dealt with swiftly and appropriately at the time. We do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behaviour and have robust processes in place."

A source had told The Sun that "there are questions to be asked about the decision to allow Gregg to continue on MasterChef" amid the incidents.

"The BBC say they are keen to clear up issues around workplace culture but have allowed Gregg to remain on a flagship show despite allegations about his conduct," the source said.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.