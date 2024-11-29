Both set to air on BBC One, the first will be a Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off, featuring Emmerdale actor Amy Walsh, comedian Shazia Mirza, reality star Luca Bish and The Wanted singer Max George, after they all appeared on the show in 2023.

The second will be called MasterChef Meets Strictly Festive Extravaganza, and will see Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu taking part, while Motsi Mabuse sets them one of the challenges.

These specials will air over the Christmas period, while pre-recorded episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals – which is currently airing and also features Wallace – will continue as planned.

On Thursday 28th November, BBC News reported that 13 individuals have come forward with allegations of "inappropriate sexual comments" made by Wallace over a 17-year period covering five different programmes.

Wallace's lawyers have said it is completely false that he engages in any behaviour of a sexually harassing nature. The chef and broadcaster is "fully co-operating" with an investigation launched by MasterChef production company Banijay UK.

Banijay UK said in a statement: "Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.

"If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakupbanijayuk.com in confidence."

A BBC spokesperson added: "We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. "We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

"Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them."

