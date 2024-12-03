Previously, two episodes, titled Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off and MasterChef Meets Strictly Festive Extravaganza, were due to air over the Christmas period, but have since been pulled after the BBC faced mounting pressure, including from the prime minister, to do so.

The corporation will continue to air MasterChef: The Professionals until its conclusion, a spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com.

A BBC spokesperson said: "As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

"The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."

It comes as Wallace issued an apology in response to a video he made commenting on the allegations against him over the weekend.

Wallace's lawyers have said it is completely false that he engages in any behaviour of a sexually harassing nature, and that Wallace is "fully cooperating" with an investigation launched by MasterChef production company Banijay UK.

Over the weekend, Wallace commented that the complaints "came from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age", which prompted a wave of criticism.

Yesterday, Wallace said: "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

"I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone and under siege yesterday when I posted it.

"It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope you accept this apology."

When news of the investigation first broke, Banijay UK said in a statement: "Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully cooperating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.

"If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakupbanijayuk.com in confidence."

