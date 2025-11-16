*Warning - contains spoilers for Pluribus episodes 1-3*

With the third episode of Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan's new show, Pluribus, now available to stream on Apple TV, viewers have quickly come to learn that they will not be in for a conventional ride - making the sci-fi series all the more thrilling.

Pluribus stars Rhea Seehorn as Carol, a romance novelist who finds herself as one of the only human beings immune to an alien virus known as The Joining, which has melded everyone else's minds together.

By the end of the third episode, Carol has started to push the boundaries of the hive mind, which seems only to want to make her happy - and even suggested that it provide her with a nuclear weapon.

Now, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Seehorn has suggested that show's offbeat nature, tone and narrative aren't going to let up any time soon.

Sharon Gee, Darinka Arones, Rhea Seehorn, Amarburen Sanjid and Menik Gooneratne in Pluribus. Apple TV

She said: "I got episode two and I was like… this is just gonna keep getting weirder and weirder. The threat switches from a distinctly physical to a distinctly psychological threat between one and two, but it maintains this real slippery relationship with genre and tone. This would be a show I’d want to watch in a heartbeat. I can’t believe I get to do it."

For viewers who are already loving the series, they can be assured that it will be continuing - a second season was confirmed at the same time as the first, and Gilligan has said he has plans for more beyond that.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he also said that he doesn’t have all the answers when it comes to season 2, explaining that "you get a good number of answers at the end of season 1," but there is plenty more to come.

"We're lucky that we have a series 2 already in the offing," he said. "We're going to open the writers room for that next week, about a week from today, as we record this. And I'm excited about that, little nervous too. I don't have all the answers. My writers and I, we don't have all the answers.

"But then we never have, we never had them for Breaking Bad, for Better Call Saul, and that's probably the better way to go. I have some ideas. We have some ideas about how the show should wind up, but I think it's, it always behooves us to be ready to jettison a good idea for a better idea, so we're ready and willing to do that."

