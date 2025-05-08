Acting as a sequel and continuation of the original series, Criminal Minds: Evolution continues on following the investigations into the country's most prolific and chilling killers.

The gritty series certainly isn't that light-hearted, but it does include many a heartwarming moment with fan-favourite characters like Paget Brewster's Emily Prentiss, Joe Mantegna's David Rossi and AJ Cook's JJ.

With this new season, Brewster has also confirmed the return of Matthew Gray Gubler's Spencer Reid.

She told The Independent: "He’s back for a guest spot. It’s not a promise of a continuation, although we continue to try to lure him."

But where can you stream the series in the UK? Read on for everything we know about how to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 available to watch in the UK?

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss in Criminal Minds: Evolution. Paramount+

A UK release date for the third season of Criminal Minds: Evolution has not been revealed just yet.

However, we do know that the series is usually available to stream on Disney+, so we can expect it to land there when it does.

UK fans will have to exercise a little patience, though, especially seeing as the new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution debuted on Paramount+ in the US on Thursday 8th May. New episodes are set to drop weekly.

How many episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 are there?

The new season will consist of 10 episodes.

The official synopsis reads: "Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up six months after prisoners attack the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit, leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country.

"In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda."

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 trailer

You can find the trailer for the new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution below.

Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on Paramount+ in the US on Thursday 8th May, with new episodes weekly. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed, but episodes of Criminal Minds are available to stream on Disney+ now.

