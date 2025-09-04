The caption to Gunn's post simply included the film's title and the release date, but the picture he chose to share – a comic book image that sees Superman standing alongside a Warsuit-donning Lex Luthor – gives us a few more clues about what we might be able to expect from the follow-up.

It certainly seems to suggest that despite his arrest at the end of the first film, Nicholas Hoult's Luthor will continue to serve as the chief antagonist – and will no doubt prove to be a major thorn in Superman's side once again.

In the comics, Luthor crafts his Warsuit is an attempt to make himself a closer match to his nemesis in terms of strength and powers, so it looks like we can probably expect to see some direct combat between the two characters in the film – although any more major plot details seem certain to be kept under wraps until much closer to release.

Of course, there are two more films in the relaunched DC Universe to come before Man of Tomorrow's release date, which could well tee up events in that film.

Next summer, Milly Alcock will make her full debut as Supergirl following a brief cameo at the end of Superman, while that September we'll also see the release of Clayface – with Tom Rhys Harries in the titular role.

Other future DC films which have already been announced include The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing and an as-yet-untitled Wonder Woman film, while there are still some hopes we could also see a Sgt Rock movie after the initial plans for one directed by Luca Guadagnino were put on hold.

There had been a lot of pressure on Gunn to get his big DC relaunch right this summer after months of build up, and in the end the former Guardians of the Galaxy director proved he was up to the task.

Superman arrived in cinemas in July on the back of mostly positive reviews from critics and has largely been a big hit with fans, with Cornenswet's interpretation of the iconic central character proving especially popular. It will certainly be intriguing to see where the DCU goes from here...

Superman is still showing in UK cinemas.

