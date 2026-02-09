While many of the trailers shown during last night's (Sunday 8th February) Super Bowl were fully expected, there was one clear outlier which no one saw coming - a first look teaser for The Adventures of Cliff Booth.

The film, which stars Brad Pitt, is a sequel to 2019 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino's two-time Oscar winner that took viewers back to 1969 and Hollywood's Golden Age. But, Tarantino won't be returning to the director's chair for this follow-up, he's instead penning the script, with David Fincher taking over at the helm.

Fincher has years of experience working with Pitt, with the pair having collaborated for a trio of celebrated films: 1995's Seven, 1999's Fight Club and 2008's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

In their latest collaboration, Pitt will be flanked by fellow Hollywood stars Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany and Timothy Olyphant, among others.

The trailer sees Cliff recounting what happened at the end of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to Debicki's character, featuring plenty of swearing, nudity and violence, but all of the obscenities have been censored with blue scratch marks.

You can watch the teaser here now.

The teaser doesn't reveal the film's release date, but instead simply says that it is coming soon. We do know, however, that it is being made for Netflix, and is therefore likely to only get a limited release in cinemas.

Back in August 2025, Tarantino explained why he chose not to direct the film, saying on The Church of Tarantino podcast: "I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked. It just kind of unenthused me. This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory."

Explaining why he was happy for Fincher to direct, he said: "I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors. So the idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work, to me, shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account."

Other trailers which aired during the Super Bowl included ones from films such as The Mandalorian and Grogu, Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, Minions & Monsters, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Scream 7.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth will be released on Netflix.

