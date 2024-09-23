Industry season 3 cuts element of sex scene for BBC broadcast
UK fans will be seeing a very slightly altered version than the one that was shown on HBO.
While fans in the UK will soon get to see the third season of Industry, after it has finished airing on HBO in the US, it turns out they will in fact be seeing a slightly different version than the one broadcast state-side.
RadioTimes.com understands that, while no full scenes have been cut from the version of the show broadcast in the US, one sex scenes has been slightly altered to remove a shot of an erect penis.
Fans of the drama series will by this point know that it includes sex scenes, and the show is in a post-watershed slot when it is shown on BBC One.
This season of the show has received particular critical acclaim in the US during its run, leading to an early renewal for season 4.
As the series was renewed, co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay said in a statement: "We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights.
"We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4."
The series revolves around the cut-throat world of London high finance, and season 3 introduces a new major character, Henry Muck, played by Kit Harington.
The synopsis for season 3 says: "In season 3, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin, Robert, and Eric find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck, in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government.
"Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig."
Industry season 3 will start airing on BBC One at 10:40pm on 1st October 2024. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.
