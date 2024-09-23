Fans of the drama series will by this point know that it includes sex scenes, and the show is in a post-watershed slot when it is shown on BBC One.

This season of the show has received particular critical acclaim in the US during its run, leading to an early renewal for season 4.

Ken Leung as Eric, Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing and Kit Harington as Henry in Industry season 3. Simon Ridgway/BBC

As the series was renewed, co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay said in a statement: "We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights.

More like this

"We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4."

Read more:

The series revolves around the cut-throat world of London high finance, and season 3 introduces a new major character, Henry Muck, played by Kit Harington.

The synopsis for season 3 says: "In season 3, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin, Robert, and Eric find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck, in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government.

"Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Industry season 3 will start airing on BBC One at 10:40pm on 1st October 2024. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.