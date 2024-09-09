Season 3 episode 1 will begin airing on BBC One at 10:40pm Tuesday 1st October.

A first look at the new season was released earlier this year, introducing Kit Harington as Henry Muck, a green tech company mogul who has been described as "the embodiment of old money privilege".

Episodes of the new season have already been airing for fans in the US, but those in the UK have had to bide their time, only knowing that the third instalment would air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Industry season 3.

Season 3 sees Pierpoint looking to the future and taking a big bet on ethical investing.

Across the episodes, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by the British aristocrat Muck.

As per the synopsis: "Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha'la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg)."

As well as Harington and Goldberg, additional cast members include Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Havill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.

With the release date now confirmed, it won't be long before UK fans return to the unrelenting world of high-finance.

Industry seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.

