The White Lotus icon Jennifer Coolidge reacts to Greg's return
"I hope they do something terrible to him."
While fans are enjoying their return trip to The White Lotus for season 3, there is something missing this time around - or should that be someone.
This is the first season not to feature Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya, after her character was killed in a plan orchestrated by her husband Greg, played by Jon Gries.
Greg made a shock return in the first episode of season 3, with season 1 character Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) starting to put together the pieces to find out what happened between Greg and Tanya.
However, it seems that for Coolidge it isn't enough for Greg to be found out - she wants "something terrible" to happen to him.
Asked whether she was watching the third season, Coolidge said during an interview with Forbes: "Yes, I am. And I’m envious as hell."
When it was suggested that Coolidge should return to the show as Tanya's twin sister, Coolidge responded: "I know! Look, it’s not like I haven’t wished or whatever, but it isn’t happening. It doesn’t matter - they don’t need me.
"Mike White can tell a story better than anybody. I mean, in the first episode [of season 3], I felt like - Oh, this is going to be really good!
"I just felt like everything he set up - it’s really eerie - you’re not quite sure what people are up to yet. My guess? Something’s going to go horribly wrong. I think it’s really going to go wrong."
Coolidge continued: "Mike White, he wants us to have it all, I think. I can’t wait. As you know, [actor] Jon Gries has shown up [again as Tanya’s former husband, Greg]. I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him."
Alongside Gries and Rothwell, this season of The White Lotus also features a brand new cast, including the likes of Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb and Carrie Coon.
The White Lotus season 3 continues on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 3rd March 2025.
