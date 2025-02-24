In the wake of the reveal, creator Mike White explained that the inclusion was intended to "keep the Tanya storyline alive" (referring to Jennifer Coolidge's character, who was murdered in an elaborate plot devised by Greg in the show's second season).

Indeed, if Greg (now going by the fake name 'Gary') thought he'd be able to lie low in Thailand, he may be in for a rude awakening now that Belinda – an acquaintance from The White Lotus's Maui resort – has spotted him at the resort.

Belinda struggles to place exactly where she recognises him from, but his face certainly appears to ring a loud bell in her head.

Unpacking the tense moment with RadioTimes.com and other press, star Natasha Rothwell explained: "I think for [Belinda], in that moment, she recognises him. She hasn't put it together yet, but there's a little something called woman's intuition, right?

"I think that her alarm bells are going off and she's like 'the call is coming from inside the house' – there is something that I need to pay attention to."

Jon Gries as Greg in The White Lotus season 2. HBO

Rothwell added: "She is so committed to honouring her instincts. I think you see her there, you see her brain start working, and she starts to put things together. And she's committed to figure it out until the last puzzle piece is down, for sure."

Those comments seem to suggest that this moment won't be shoved aside as season 3 continues, but instead that Belinda will continue to keep an eye on Greg in the days to come. The question is, will doing so put herself at risk?

Of course, we know that at least one person will end up dead at the end of their stay, with Rothwell and her co-stars Aimee Lou Wood and Michelle Monaghan all claiming to be shocked by the identity of this season's mystery body.

