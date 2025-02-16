What all three editions have in common is the discovery of a dead body (or bodies) in an opening flash-forward, which is then gradually explained over the course of the season.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, stars Aimee Lou Wood (Daddy Issues), Michelle Monaghan (Echoes) and Natasha Rothwell (Wonka) gave their spoiler-free reactions to the big reveal.

"I found out when all eight scripts were delivered into my inbox," said Mission: Impossible alum Monaghan. "I was on a plane, on a 15-hour flight, and I read all of them – [they were] just such page-turners, of course, just like the show.

"I was just as shocked at the end as everybody else will be shocked watching it. You have no idea – it's the brilliance of Mike White. You have no idea what's coming, it's crazy."

Sex Education breakout star Wood explained that she was speculating just as avidly as viewers will be on her first read-through, but still came away with a wildly incorrect conclusion.

She recalled: "While I was reading the scripts, I had 100 different guesses. I would get to episode 4 and be like, 'I know! I know who it is!' And then I would be wrong. And when I got to the end I was like, 'Oh! I was really wrong.'

"That's why Mike is so clever, he keeps everyone on their toes."

Dom Hetrakul and Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Meanwhile, sole returning star Rothwell, who previously played a key role in the first season as spa manager Belinda, stressed that the dead body is just one of several mysteries and surprises awaiting fans during their stay at The White Lotus Thailand.

"Having read all the episodes, I gasped out loud multiple times, so there's no heavy concentration in one incident," she began. "There's so many moments this season that are going to delight and surprise audiences."

Rothwell added: "And I think that it's anyone's game as to who’s going to survive season 3 – and I think that it's really cool how Mike weaves a story that really, as someone who was reading the scripts, it wasn't until I knew that I knew.

"That’s just great writing."

In addition to the trio, The White Lotus season 3 cast also includes the likes of Carrie Coon (Ghostbusters), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) and K-pop star Lalisa Manobal (Blackpink).

The White Lotus returns to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 17th February 2025.

