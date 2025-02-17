However, fans have taken an instant disliking to the family, and particularly the unnerving dynamic between siblings Saxon, Lochlan and Piper, which viewers fear has shades of abuse – and possibly even incest.

The theories sprang out of Saxon's inappropriate sexual comments about his sister as well as a scene in which Lochlan stares at his nude brother as he struts around their shared hotel room.

Nevertheless, in an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Schwarzenegger mounted a defence for his character, claiming that he "wants what he thinks is best" for his brother.

The actor explained: "I think that one of the things that we worked on as a group, as a family, was to try to create that dynamic: the closeness, but the oddness, the weirdness [that] we thought was normal, the older brother to younger brother relationship.

"But I think that Saxon actually really does care about his brother. He cares about his sister. He loves his mum and his dad. He looks up to his father like no one else."

Schwarzenegger continued: "And I think that the relationship with his brother – although it's very odd and weird, which is what Mike [White, creator] wanted – it's still very loving at the same time.

"I mean, it's just that Saxon has this false perception and idea of what he thinks makes a man and who he thinks he is, and he's trying to groom his younger brother to become that.

"He doesn't want anything for him to do with his sister, who he thinks is completely lost and is out of her mind that she's even attempting to look at Buddhism and be in this foreign country – away from America and the life that we live."

Needless to say, the actor didn't spill the beans on precisely what awaits the Ratliffs on their vacation, but he did acknowledge that the "Easter egg moments" in The White Lotus season 3 premiere are there to "set up for the rest of the season".

Besides the strange dynamic between the Ratliff siblings, the parents have their own problems to worry about, with Tim's company under investigation from the Wall Street Journal and Victoria exhibiting an unhealthy dependency on her medication.

The White Lotus season 3 cast also features Michelle Monaghan, Aimee Lou Wood, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Arnas Fedaravičius and Tayme Thapthimthong.

The White Lotus season 3 is available to stream on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

