Suffice to say, he'll have his work cut out for him in this season – if that opening flash-forward is any indication – with fans all eagerly speculating over who this chapter's mystery body (or bodies) will be.

While The White Lotus season 3 cast has a number of famous faces, Thapthimthong is a relative unknown, who stands to gain a major new following from the HBO drama – here's everything you need to know about the British-Thai actor.

Who is Tayme Thapthimthong?

Lalisa Manobal and Tayme Thapthimthong in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Tayme Thapthimthong plays security guard Gaitok in The White Lotus season 3, who finds himself enraptured by his colleague and friend Mook (played by K-pop star Lalisa Manobal).

It's a line of work that Thapthimthong isn't entirely unfamiliar with, having worked as a nightclub bouncer from the age of just 18 in London, where he was also born and raised.

"I loved it because I got a real buzz out of protecting people," he told Lifestyle Asia in a recent interview. "I've never started a fight in my life. I only intervene and try to stop it."

The job came after years training as an Army cadet, which culminated in Thapthimthong attempting to join the Royal Marines; an opportunity which he narrowly missed out on due to failing his medical check.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"Even though I didn't qualify to join the Marines, I had an amazing opportunity to train with a retired SAS soldier before returning to Thailand," recalled Thapthimthong in the same interview.

"We would go camping, and he would teach me how to survive in the wilderness one-on-one. The lessons I learned from him have had a significant impact on the way I live my life and the way I think."

What else has Tayme Thapthimthong been in?

As outlined above, Thapthimthong has no formal acting training, with his nascent screen career coming about partly due to his appearance on Thai singing competition Academy Fantasia.

Similar in style to the likes of The X Factor and Pop Idol, Thapthimthong's runner-up placement in the 2013 season garnered him national recognition in Thailand, leading to acting roles in Farang and Hooked.

Western audiences may recognise him from Netflix original series Thai Cave Rescue, based on the extraordinary true story, or from Acorn TV's Swedish detective drama Bäckström.

What has Tayme Thapthimthong said about The White Lotus?

Tayme Thapthimthong at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's The White Lotus season 3. Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Speaking about his co-star, Blackpink singer Lalisa Manobal (aka LISA), Thapthimthong said: "I am so grateful and honoured to have this opportunity to represent Thailand as an actor alongside this beautiful and talented young lady.

"I had such an amazing time shooting this project and can't wait for you guys to watch it."

Does Tayme Thapthimthing have Instagram?

Yes, you can follow him on the handle @taymettt.

The White Lotus season 3 is available to stream on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.