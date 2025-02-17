One of the key players in The White Lotus season 3 cast is Arnas Fedaravičius, who will be well-known to any fans of Netflix's gone-but-not-forgotten historical drama The Last Kingdom.

He plays one of the hotel's staff members and wellness experts Valentin, whose interesting backstory and flirty banter with Laurie (Carrie Coon), Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and Kate (Leslie Bibb) are likely to grab the attention of viewers.

Here's everything you need to know about the actor as The White Lotus season 3 finally premieres. (You can also check out our review here).

Who is Arnas Fedaravičius?

Arnas Fedaravičius stars in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Arnas Fedaravičius is an actor playing flirty hotel worker Valentin in The White Lotus season 3.

The character is tasked with looking after Laurie (Carrie Coon), Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and Kate (Leslie Bibb), who are quick to make jokes about his attractiveness and the potential of a holiday fling.

Whether this will escalate beyond cheeky humour remains to be seen.

Is Arnas Fedaravičius really Russian?

No, Arnas Fedaravičius is not Russian, unlike his The White Lotus character Valentin.

Fedaravičius actually hails from Lithuania, a Baltic state which was part of the Soviet Union until 1990 and is now a member of the European Union. He hails from its capital city of Vilnius.

In The White Lotus, we are told that Fedaravičius's character, Valentin, is a Russian man who moved to Thailand prior to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and is now unable to go home.

What else has Arnas Fedaravičius been in?

Mark Rowley as Finan, Arnas Fedaravičius as Sihtric and Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in Seven Kings Must Die. Carnival/Netflix

Arnas Fedaravičius is probably best known for playing the role of Sihtric in the historical drama series The Last Kingdom.

The character was introduced as a captured Danish invader, who ultimately becomes a close ally to powerful warlord Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon).

Fedaravičius played the role from season 2 until the show's finale, in its fifth season, and reprised the role for sequel film Seven Kings Must Die.

What has Arnas Fedaravičius said about The White Lotus?

In an Instagram post to mark the end of filming, Fedaravičius said: "Six months of pinching myself daily... turns out it wasn’t a dream. White Lotus, everyone – we LOVED making it and I promise you WILL LOVE watching it.

"Thank you for all the laughs, pad thais, muay thais, new friends, great lessons and just doing really fun work. Thank you, Mike White, you are a one of a kind creator."

Is Arnas Fedaravičius on Instagram?

Yes! You can find him on the handle @arnasfederman.

The White Lotus season 3 premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 17th February 2025.

