Another franchise newcomer in season 3 is Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose actor father Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) recently responded to the casting in an Instagram post.

Arnold shared a photo of him and his son at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3, and also revealed that Patrick will have a nude scene in the show.

In an apparent reference to his own nude scene in The Terminator, he wrote: "I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show!

"I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me."

Wondering who Patrick is and what you've seen him in before? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Patrick Schwarzenegger?

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of The White Lotus s3. Getty

Patrick Schwarzenegger is an actor and model.

He’s set to star in the main cast of The White Lotus season 3 as Saxon, the eldest son of this season’s central family.

Each season of the show so far has featured a crew of horrible characters, and season 3 looks to be no different, with Patrick recently telling The Hollywood Reporter that his character in the show is a "douche".

What else has Patrick Schwarzenegger been in?

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke/Golden Boy in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

The actor has previously starred in shows including The Staircase and American Sports Story, but he's best known for starring in Gen V, a spin-off of Amazon's The Boys.

Patrick portrays Luke Riordan/Golden Boy in the series, a university student gifted with superhuman strength, pyrokinesis, fire manipulation and flight.

How old is Patrick Schwarzenegger?

The actor is 31 years old.

What has Patrick Schwarzenegger said about starring in The White Lotus season 3?

Meet the Ratliff family in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Talking about how landing a part in The White Lotus was a dream come true, he recently told GQ: "It's something that me and my family and Abby [Champion watched] each and every Sunday when it was out for the first and second season, especially during COVID."

He continued: "It was funny because every time we would watch it, my family would always just say, 'Why didn't you audition for this show? Why aren't you in this? This role would've been perfect for you, blah, blah, blah.'

"Finally, when I got the audition for this, it was like, OK, I got to nail this. I got to get this."

Meanwhile, the actor recently told Today that he initially didn’t reveal the news of his casting to anyone except his fiancée, Abby Champion – that is, until his mother noticed he was "acting weird" at a family gathering.

"They thought Abby was pregnant," he revealed, before adding, "And they just kept, like, hounding me, hounding me, hounding me."

He added that he had received a strict warning that his casting was "top secret".

"I didn’t even tell [my dad] because I was like, 'Oh, I don’t want to tell him and then he tells some other person in the industry,'" Schwarzenegger continued.

Champion "was the first person I told and that’s the only person I told".

Is Patrick Schwarzenegger on Instagram?

Yes, he can be found at the handle @patrickschwarzenegger.

Is Patrick Schwarzenegger on Twitter?

Yes, he can be found at the handle @PSchwarzenegger.

The White Lotus returns to Sky and NOW on Monday 17th February 2025.

