Patrick Schwarzenegger goes nude in The White Lotus, says Arnold Schwarzenegger
Schwarzenegger junior is one of many big names in the starry ensemble for season 3.
Once again, The White Lotus has assembled a starry ensemble cast for its upcoming third season – with the likes of Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs and Aimee Lou Wood among the big names to check into the disaster-prone hotel chain in the new run.
Another of the actors who will have a key role in the show is Patrick Schwarzenegger – who has previously appeared in the likes of The Staircase and Gen V, and is notably the son of one of the most iconic movie stars of all time in Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Schwarzenegger will be playing a character named Saxon Ratcliff in the series, and according to Arnie, we can expect to see rather a lot of him in the new run.
"I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere," the Terminator star and former California Governor wrote on his Instagram account yesterday (Tuesday 11th February).
He added: "What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday – trust me."
UK viewers will have to tune in to the episode when it debuts on Sky Atlantic and NOW this Monday (17th February) to see the context of this scene – and find out how Schwarzenegger's character fits into the season's overarching story.
After previous seasons set in Hawaii and Sicily, the action is this time taking place in Thailand and will once again follow various guests leading up to an untimely death at the titular resort.
- The White Lotus season 3 review: A tepid and Tanya-less Thai misadventure
- Fallout star Walton Goggins gives update on season 2
In our 3-star review of the new run, we said that although it "falls below [the] inordinately high bar" of the previous seasons, it is still "probably above average by any other metric".
In addition to the aforementioned actors, the cast also includes Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lalisa Manobal, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Tayme Thapthimthong and Natasha Rothwell – the latter of whom reprises her role from season 1.
The White Lotus season 3 is available on Sky and NOW from Monday 17th February 2025. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
