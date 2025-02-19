Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey star as parents Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, while Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola appear as their sons Saxon and Lochlan.

Rounding out the cast of the family is Sarah Catherine Hook, who plays Timothy and Victoria’s daughter, Piper.



Wondering who the actress behind the role is? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Sarah Catherine Hook?

Cece Carroway (Sara Silva), Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) in Cruel Intentions. Jasper Savage/Prime Video

Sarah Catherine Hook is an actress best known for her role in the remake of Cruel Intentions, in which she plays Caroline Merteuil, the campus's mean girl at the centre of the show.

She's in the main cast of The White Lotus season 3, playing Piper, the daughter of the central Ratcliff family.

What else has Sarah Catherine Hook been in?

Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

You might also recognise the star from her role in Netflix’s 2022 teen fantasy series First Kill, in which she played teenage vampire Juliette.

The series follows Juliette on her journey to make her first kill – an important rite of passage for a vampire – and she soon targets new girl Calliope.

Disaster strikes, however, when she finds herself falling for her. And she’s in for even more of a surprise when she realises Calliope is actually a vampire hunter.

Talking about how she got involved in the project, she previously told Entertainment Weekly: "I was at the airport and I got this in my inbox, and I had been auditioning for lots of different stuff. And my manager was like, 'I'm going to get you the lead of a show if my life depends on it.'

"And then this one appears and he was saying how cool it was. He was like, 'It's like a Twilight meets Killing Eve.' When I read the description of Juliette, I for some reason thought, 'Oh, there's no way I'm going to get this.' And then a month and a half later, the part was mine."

Hook has also starred in TV series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Valley, in two episodes of American Crime Story, and in the third Conjuring film, The Devil Made Me Do It.

How old is Sarah Catherine Hook?

The actor is 29 years old.

What has Sarah Catherine Hook said about starring in The White Lotus?

Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger star in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Hook has said she "felt like a princess" while filming the show.

She previously told WWD: "It feels almost like a fever dream at this point."

"We all had these stunning, beautiful rooms that we were living in," she said of the six months filming process in Thailand.

"I felt like a princess. And I knew the second before I even got there, I was like, 'This is going to ruin my perception of reality.'"

Meanwhile, addressing one of the big talking points from the new season's premiere episode – the potentially incestuous dynamic between the siblings – she and Sam Nivola opened up to Screen Rant about how the scene in which Saxon tickles Piper was potentially improvised.

"It got bigger," she revealed.

"It was supposed to be a much smaller thing, and then it ended up being this whole tickle fest. Ridiculous," Nivola, who plays Piper's younger brother Lochlan, added.

"There was a lot of Mike being like, 'It would be funny if you just go over and pick her up and tickle her. Give her a big hug,'" he continued.

"And mess with her ear," Hook went on, before adding: "Gross."

Teasing an upcoming episode in The White Lotus season 3, the actress added that she "loved their dinner scene in episode 3, talking about Trump".

She added that it was "such awkward timing, too, given the state of the world. That was just one of those really exciting, good, juicy White Lotus moments."

Is Sarah Catherine Hook on Instagram?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @sarahcatherine.hook.

Is Sarah Catherine Hook on Twitter?

She is indeed, and can be found at the handle @schookofficial.

The White Lotus airs on Sky and NOW.

