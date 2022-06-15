It stars Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis as a vampire and vampire hunter respectively, who form a bond with one another despite coming from opposing families.

Vampire drama First Kill has only been on Netflix for a few days but has already proved to be a phenomenon for the streamer, jumping up the charts to number 2 in the UK.

The teen fantasy series co-stars Elizabeth Mitchell and Will Swenson amongst others, and we've got everything you need to know about the cast and their characters right here.

Read on for all about the cast of First Kill on Netflix.

Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette Fairmont

Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Juliette Fairmont? Juliette is a teenage vampire who has reached the age when she is expected to make her first kill to join her family of vampires. She sets her sights on new girl Calliope, but unexpectedly finds herself falling for her - all as she learn that she is actually a vampire hunter.

Where have I seen Sarah Catherine Hook before? Hook appeared in two episodes of American Crime Story last year, as well as the third Conjuring film, The Devil Made Me Do It. She has also appeared in series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Valley.

Imani Lewis as Calliope Burns

Imani Lewis as Calliope in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Calliope Burns? Calliope is a vampire hunter and Juliette’s classmate. She is a member of The Guardian Guild of vampire hunters, but finds herself falling for Juliette.

Where have I seen Imani Lewis before? Lewis' TV career has so far included series such as The Get Down, Star, Hightown and The Equalizer. She had also had roles in films including The Forty-Year-Old Version and Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade.

Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Farirmont

Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Fairmont in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Margot Fairmont? Margot is Juliette’s mother, a vampire who once ran away after falling in love with a human, but now tries to guide her daughter's every step and make her a full-fledged member of the family.

Where have I seen Elizabeth Mitchell before? Mitchell is best known for playing Juliet Burke in Lost, but she has also had roles in Once Upon a Time and The Expanse, amongst other series. Her film roles have included The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and The Purge: Election Year.

Will Swenson as Sebastian Fairmont

Will Swenson as Sebastian Fairmont in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Sebastian Fairmont? Sebastian is Juliette's father, who dotes on his daughters and tries to do right by his family.

Where have I seen Will Swenson before? Swenson has had roles in series including Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and No Tomorrow, while his film roles include The Greatest Showman.

Aubin Wise as Talia Burns

Aubin Wise as Talia Burns in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Talia Burns? Talia is Cal’s mother, a vampire hunter who loves her daughter, but puts pressure on her to join the Guild in their pursuits, as she believes all monsters should be killed.

Where have I seen Aubin Wise before? Wise had a role in the first season of Donald Glover's Atlanta and in the film Dimland.

Jason R Moore as Jack Burns

Jason R. Moore as Jack Burns with Aubin Wise as Talia Burns in First Kill. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Jack Burns? Jack is Cal’s father and a vampire hunter who firmly believes in killing all monsters, while protecting his sons and daughter. He believes Calliope will become a legendary vampire slayer.

Where have I seen Jason R Moore before? Moore starred as Curtis Hoyle opposite Jon Bernthal in The Punisher, while he has also appeared in The Unusuals and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Fairmont

Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Fairmont in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Elinor Fairmont? Elinor is Juliette’s sister who fully leans into her vampire heritage.

Where have I seen Gracie Dzienny before? Dzienny played Tina in Transformers spin-off Bumblebee and played Ruby Red in the short-lived Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy. He other TV roles include in Supah Ninjas, Chasing Life and Zoo.

Phillip Mullings Jr as Theo Burns

Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns with Phillip Mullings Jr as Theo Burns in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Theo Burns? Theo is one of Calliope's two older brothers, and is the more level headed of the two.

Where have I seen Phillip Mullings Jr before? Mullings Jr's previous roles include acting in series such as Bruh, Chad and American Soul.

Dylan McNamara as Oliver Fairmont

Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette with Dylan McNamara as Oliver Fairmont in First Kill. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Oliver? Oliver is the black sheep of the Fairmont family, and is the older brother of both Juliette and Elinor.

Where have I seen Dylan McNamara before? McNamara appeared in LA's Finest and had a small role in the first season of Euphoria.

Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns

Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

Who is Apollo Burns? Apollo is Calliope's other older brother, who is headstrong and often takes risks and rushes into decisions.

Where have I seen Dominic Goodman before? Goodman has had small roles in Euphoria, Veronica Mars and Young Rock, as well as 2021 Netflix film He's All That.

First Kill is available to stream on Netflix now – check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. Take a look at the rest of our Fantasy coverage, or see what else is on with our TV guide.

