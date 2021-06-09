Will there be a Conjuring 4? Release date, cast and latest news

The third instalment of the popular horror series The Conjuring was released in June 2021 – directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stars series stalwarts Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal detective couple Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The film premiered simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming service HBO Max. In its first weekend of release, it debuted atop the box office with the third highest taking since the beginning of the pandemic.

Based on the real-life trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, which was the first recorded use of demonic possession as a legal defence, The Devil Made Me Do It is a fictionalised account of these events.

But what lies in wait for the Warrens next? Will they return for another investigation into the paranormal? Read on to find out everything we know so far about a potential Conjuring 4.

Will there be a Conjuring 4?

Whilst The Conjuring 4 has yet to be given the official green-light by Warner Bros. if a film makes money then there’s a good chance you’re going to see a sequel… and the Conjuring series has made lots of money.

Stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are on record saying they would be up for future instalments and that if fans go and see the third one – either in the cinemas or on HBO Max – and prove demand for more Conjuring movies, then one will surely be made.

With the popularity of the series and the seemingly never-ending stories that could be told, bet on a Conjuring 4 happening.

The Conjuring 4 release date

There is no official release date as of yet for The Conjuring 4. Given there was a gap of five years between Conjuring 2 and 3, it would be foolish to expect a fourth movie too soon, especially with all of the other spin-offs in the Conjuring Universe.

A planned spin-off entitled The Crooked Man and a sequel to The Nun would be expected to land before a direct Conjuring sequel.

Given there has not even been any discussion around a Conjuring 4 script, it’s impossible to see it appearing on screens before 2023 at the earliest.

The Conjuring 4 cast

SEAC

Conjuring stalwarts Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have said they would be more than happy to continue appearing as everyone’s favourite paranormal investigators – just as well, since they’re the heart of the series.

Whilst other horror franchises have gone through recurring recastings, it’s hard to see them doing that with The Conjuring. If a Conjuring 4 happens, it’s going to star Wilson and Farmiga.

Will The Conjuring 4 be on HBO Max?

In the US, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was released at cinemas and also on HBO Max for a limited window of one month after which point it will be removed from the streaming service until its home video release.

Because HBO Max is yet to launch in the UK, The Devil Made Me Do It was released on big screens nationwide.

As the pandemic closed down cinema screens, movie distributors had to innovate and experiment in how they got films to audiences. One such way was releasing films direct to streaming services with Disney, Warner Bros and Paramount all using streaming to distribute films originally intended for a theatrical release.

Now this has happened, it’s hard to see it being reversed totally, especially as the traditional studios battle with Netflix and Amazon for supremacy, so a Conjuring 4 is likely to turn up on HBO Max on release.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is out in cinemas and on HBO Max in the US.

