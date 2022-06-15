New Netflix series First Kill may only just have debuted, but fans are already hungry for more episodes of the teen vampire series, especially after it ended on an almighty cliffhanger.

Juliette and Calliope are broken up, Theo is now a vampire and Oliver has been taken him in, with the suggestion that he will use him in a war of vengeance against his family.

It's a lot to take in, and with so many questions left to answer, fans will be desperate for news of a second season.

But has the series been renewed and when can fans expect to see more of the Fairmonts and the Burns' on the streamer? Read on for everything you need to know about season 2 of First Kill on Netflix.

Has First Kill been renewed for season 2?

Imani Lewis as Calliope and Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

First Kill hasn't been renewed just yet, but as it was only released this month we wouldn't be too worried.

There's still plenty of time for the streamer to pick the series up for more, and after a strong performance on the Netflix top 10 charts worldwide, we'd say there's a good chance we'll be returning to Savannah once more. We'll keep this page updated as and when we have any news.

When will First Kill season 2 be released?

Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Fairmont and Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette in First Kill. Courtesy of Netflix

As we don't have confirmation that First Kill has been renewed for season 2 just yet, it's difficult to say exactly when it would be released on Netflix.

If the series is recommissioned soon and season 2 goes into production with a quick turnaround, we might expect to see the show back about a year from now, so in Summer 2023 - however, for now it's all up in the air.

First Kill cast - Who will be back for season 2?

Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Fairmont, Will Swenson as Sebastian Fairmont, Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette and Imani Lewis as Calliope in First Kill. Brian Douglas/Netflix

If the series does return, we'd expect the whole central cast to be back - there's still plenty of storyline threads left hanging, with Theo becoming a vampire and Oliver's vow of vengeance. Here's a full list of the main cast we would expect to see return for season 2:

Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette Fairmont

Imani Lewis as Calliope Burns

Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Fairmont

Will Swenson as Sebastian Fairmont

Aubin Wise as Talia Burns

Jason R Moore as Jack Burns

Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Fairmont

Phillip Mullings Jr as Theo Burns

Dylan McNamara as Oliver Fairmont

Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns

Is there a trailer for First Kill season 2?

There isn't a trailer available yet, as the series is yet to be renewed - however, as soon as we have any news or any new footage, we'll make sure to keep this page updated. For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 here.