American Crime Story season 4 release date rumours

The third season of American Crime Story, Impeachment, is currently airing in the UK, with the fourth episode in the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal on tonight on BBC Two.

Over in the US however, fans are getting ready for the series finale as the true crime drama starring Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein comes to an end after 10 gripping episodes.

What’s next then for the Ryan Murphy drama? Will American Crime Story return for a fourth series and if so, which legal scandal will it tackle next?

Read on for everything you need to know about American Crime Story season four.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy

Is American Crime Story returning for season 4?

Good news for American Crime Story fans – the drama will be returning for a fourth season, set to focus on a whole new true-crime story.

According to Deadline, a fourth season is currently in the works which is set to look at Studio 54 and the rise and fall of its owners Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager.

Murphy told the publication in August: “When I was a child, in Indiana, getting the Liz Smith column in the Indianapolis Star, reading about it, I’m like, ‘Oh! I wanna go there.’

“I love what it’s about. I love that time and place. But I also feel like, it’s a story of excess and a story of two guys who had a dream and took the dream too far and paid for it. I love Ian Schrager’s work, and I think he’s a genius.

“It’s an interesting story to tell through the prism of American Crime Story,” he added.

What will happen in American Crime Story season 4?

Season four, Studio 54: American Crime Story, will tell the story of Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, entrepreneurs who turned their Manhattan club into one of New York’s best-known nightlife hotspots.

Studio 54 opened in 1977 and soon became world-famous, attracting celebrity guests and known for its restrictive entry policies, VIP rooms and frequent drug use.

In 1979, Rubell and Schrager were charged with tax evasion and were sentenced to three and a half years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

American Crime Story season 4 release date

It’s hard to predict when exactly Studio 54: American Crime Story will land on our screens as we’ve previously had to wait between two and four years for previous series to arrive.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace began airing two years after The People v OJ Simpson aired, while Impeachment took four years to premiere (although the coronavirus pandemic most likely delayed the production process).

In light of previous seasons, the earliest we can expect season four to be ready is November 2023 and hopefully the series will arrive by then since the idea is already in development.

American Crime Story season 4 cast

FX is yet to announce any official casting news when it comes to American Crime Story, so we currently don’t know who will be starring as Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager.

However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sarah Paulson was involved, considering she’s appeared in the first season of American Crime Story in addition to multiple series of American Horror Story and other Ryan Murphy projects like Nip/Tuck, Feud and Ratched.

American Crime Story is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.