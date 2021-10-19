Meet the cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story and their real-life counterparts

Ryan Murphy is back with another series of American Crime Story and this time, he’s tackling one of the biggest political scandals of the 1990s – President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Starring Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein as the young White House intern and American Horror Story‘s Sarah Paulson as her confidant and ultimate betrayer Linda Tripp, the drama follows the pair as their roles in the national US story come to light and result in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.

With the likes of Cobie Smulders, Colin Hanks, Clive Owen, Edie Falco and Margo Martindale filling out this star-studded cast, here’s everything you need to know about the actors in Impeachment: American Crime Story, and the real-life people they’re portraying.

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

BBC/Getty

Who is Monica Lewinksy? Monica Lewinksy is a television personality and activist who admitted to having an affair with President Bill Clinton while she was an intern at the White House.

Where have I seen Beanie Feldstein before? Rising star Beanie Feldstein is best known for starring in Lady Bird, Booksmart, How to Build a Girl and Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising. She has also appeared in What We Do in the Shadows, Orange is the New Black and will be voicing Harriet in upcoming animation Harriet the Spy.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

BBC/Getty

Who is Linda Tripp? Linda Tripp was a civil servant who worked at the Pentagon when she grew close to Monica Lewinsky and began secretly recording their phone calls, in which Lewinsky would speak about her relationship with President Bill Clinton.

Where have I seen Sarah Paulson before? A frequent collaborator of Ryan Murphy’s, Emmy-winning actor Sarah Paulson has starred in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, all but one season of American Horror Story, Ratched, Mrs America, and films such as 12 Years a Slave, Ocean’s 8, Bird Box, Run and The Goldfinch.

Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

BBC/Getty

Who is Paula Jones? Paula Jones was an Arkansas state employee who filed a civil lawsuit against Bill Clinton, alleging that he had sexually harassed her during his time as Governor of Arkansas.

Where have I seen Annaleigh Ashford before? Tony Award-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford is best known for appearing in Masters of Sex, Unbelievable, Bad Education, B Positive, Frozen, A Rainy Day in New York and The Undoing.

Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg

BBC/Getty

Who is Lucianne Goldberg? Lucianne Goldberg is an author and literary agent who advised Linda Tripp to begin taping her phone calls with Monica Lewinsky about the affair with President Bill Clinton.

Where have I seen Margo Martindale before? Character actress Margo Martindale is best known for her roles in Justified, The Americans, Million Dollar Baby, Orphan, August: Osage County, Cars 3, BoJack Horseman, The Good Wife, Mrs America and Your Honor.

Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

BBC/Getty

Who is Hillary Clinton? Politician and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was a US Senator and the Secretary of State in the 2000s, however from 1993 until 2001, she was the First Lady of the United States, having married President Bill Clinton in 1975.

Where have I seen Edie Falco before? Emmy-winning actress Edie Falco is best known for playing Carmela Soprano in HBO’s The Sopranos and for starring in Nurse Jackie, Oz and Tommy. She is set to appear in the upcoming Avatar sequels, Avatar 2 and Avatar 3.

Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton

BBC/Getty

Who is President Bill Clinton? Bill Clinton served as the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 until 2001, during which time he was impeached by the House of Representatives on the basis that he had illegally lied about and covered up his relationship with 22-year-old White House employee Monica Lewinsky. He was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.

Where have I seen Clive Owen before? British actor Clive Owen is best known for starring in ITV’s Chancer and appearing in films such as Close My Eyes, Sin City, Children of Men, Hemingway & Gellhorn, The Informer and Gemini Man. More recently, he appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Knick and Lisey’s Story.

Colin Hanks as Mike Emmick

BBC

Who is Mike Emmick? Mike Emmick was a lawyer with the Office of Independent Counsel who brought in Monica Lewinsky for questioning in relation to the allegations made against President Bill Clinton by Paula Jones, and threatened her with criminal prosecution if she did not wear a wire whilst with the President.

Where have I seen Colin Hanks before? The eldest son of Tom Hanks, Colin Hanks has appeared in Orange County, King Kong, The House Bunny and the Jumanji film series, as well as Fargo, Bad Teacher, Life in Pieces and Drunk History.

Taran Killam as Steve Jones

FX/Getty

Who is Steve Jones? Steve Jones was the husband of Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee who sued President Bill Clinton for sexual harassment. They were married from 1991 until 1999.

Where have I seen Taran Killam before? Comedian and actor Taran Killan is best known for appearing in the cast of Saturday Night Live from 2010 until 2016, as well as for his roles in Scrubs. New Girl, How I Met Your Mother and MADtv. His film credits include 12 Years a Slave, Ted 2, Killing Gunther and Night School.

Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter

BBC/Getty

Who is Ann Coulter? Ann Coulter is a conservative media pundit, who was an outspoken critic of President Bill Clinton and his administration in the 1990s. She became an unpaid legal adviser for Paula Jones in her sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton.

Where have I seen Cobie Smulders before? Canadian actress Cobie Smulders is best known for playing Robin in How I Met Your Mother and Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. She has appeared in Arrested Development, Friends from College, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Stumptown and The Simpsons.

Elizabeth Reaser as Kathleen Willey

FX/Getty

Who is Kathleen Willey? Kathleen Willey was a White House volunteer aide who was subpoenaed to testify in Paula Jones’s sexual harassment lawsuit against President Bill Clinton after alleging that he had sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Where have I seen Elizabeth Reaser before? Elizabeth Reaser is best known for playing Esme Cullen in The Twilight Saga and for roles in The Family Stone, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Wife, Easy, Manhunt: Unabomber, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Haunting of Hill House.

Kevin Pollak as Bernard Nussbaum

FX/Getty

Who is Bernard Nussbaum? American lawyer Bernard Nussbaum was a member of the White House Counsel during Bill Clinton’s presidency from 1993 until 1994.

Where have I seen Kevin Pollak before? Kevin Pollak is best known for his roles in A Few Good Men, Grumpy Old Men, The Usual Suspects, Casino, War Dogs and The Big Year, as well as shows such as Mom and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.

George H. Xanthis as George Stephanopoulos

FX/Getty

Who is George Stephanopoulos? George Stephanopoulos is a TV presenter and political commentator who worked as an advisor to the Democratic Party in the late ’80s and early ’90s. He was the communications director for Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign and went on to become his White House Communications Director in 1993 and a senior adviser to the President until 1996.

Where have I seen George. H Xanthis before? Australian actor George H Xanthis has appeared in Syd 2030, Deep Water, The Chosen and Australian Gangster.

Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis

Getty/Getty

Who is Marcia Lewis? Marcia Lewis is the mother of Monica Lewinsky.

Where have I seen Mira Sorvino before? Mira Sorvino is best known for starring in Mighty Aphrodite, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, The Replacement Killers, Norma Jean & Marilyn and Human Trafficking. She recently appeared in Stuber, Hollywood, Modern Family and After We Fell.

Rae Dawn Chong as Betty Currie

BBC/Getty

Who is Betty Curie? Betty Curie was President Bill Clinton’s personal security during his time in the White House.

Where have I seen Rae Dawn Chong before? Rae Dawn Chong is best known for her roles in The Color Purple, Soul Man, Commando, Melrose Place, Shiver and Time Runner.

Danny Jacobs as Michael Isikoff

BBC/Getty

Who is Michael Isikoff? Investigative journalist Michael Isikoff, who is currently the Chief Investigative Correspondent at Yahoo! News, was working for Newsweek at the time of the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal and had originally planned to break the story of their affair – however, it was pulled from print by the magazine’s executives.

Where have I seen Danny Jacobs before? Danny Jacobs is best known for his roles in Fresh Off the Boat, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Johnno and Michael Try, Masters of Sex and All Things Undone.

George Salazar as George Conway

FX/Getty

Who is George Conway? American lawyer and political commentator George Conway was a member of Paula Jones’s legal team, representing her in her lawsuit against President Bill Clinton.

Where have I seen George Salazar before? Actor and musician George Salazar is best known for his roles in Superstore, Nancy Drew and his extensive theatre career, having starred in Spring Awakening, Godspell, Little Shop of Horrors and Tick, Tick…Boom!

Judith Light as Susan Carpenter-McMillan

BBC/Getty

Who is Susan Carpenter-McMillan? Susan Carpenter-McMillan was an activist and writer who acted as Paula Jones’ advisor during her lawsuit against Bill Clinton.

Where have I seen Judith Light before? Judith Light is an Emmy-winning actress, best known for her roles in One Life to Live, Who’s the Boss, Law & Order: SVU, Ugly Betty, Transparent, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and The Politician.

Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

FX/Getty

Who is Matt Drudge? Matt Drudge is a journalist and TV presenter best known for editing the Drudge Report, which published the news of the Lewinsky-Clinton scandal.

Where have I seen Billy Eichner before? Comedian Billy Eichner is best known for hosting his web comedy Billy on the Street and for his roles in The Lion King, Parks and Recreation, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Friends from College and Difficult People.

Jim Rash as Kenneth Bacon

FX/Getty

Who is Kenneth Bacon? Kenneth Bacon was a journalist who served as the Department of Defence’s spokesman during Bill Clinton’s presidency.

Where have I seen Jim Rash before? Actor and filmmaker Jim Rash played Dean Craig Pelton in NBC’s Community and has appeared in Captain America: Civil War, The Way Way Back, Solar Opposites, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Glee and Rick and Morty.

Blair Underwood as Vernon Jordan

FX/Getty

Who is Vernon Jordan? Vernon Jordan was a business executive and civil rights activist who served as a close advisor to President Bill Clinton during his time in the White House.

Where have I seen Blair Underwood before? Blair Underwood is best known for his roles in L.A. Law, Rules of Engagement, City of Angels, Ironside, In Treatment, Quantico, Dear White People and When They See Us.

Chris Riggi as Jake Tapper

FX/Getty

Who is Jake Tapper? Jake Tapper is a journalist and author who worked for the Washington City Paper when he dated Monica Lewinsky.

Where have I seen Chris Riggi before? Chris Riggi has appeared in Johnno and Michael Try, CSI: Cyber, Gossip Girl and Get Happy!