What We Do In The Shadows season 3 release date: cast, plot and latest news

It’s been over a year since we last checked in with Staten Island vampires Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja – the stars of BBC Two’s offbeat mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows, but hopefully it won’t be too long until season three arrives on our screens.

A spin-off of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s film of the same name, the FX comedy stars Fonejacker’s Kayvan Novak, Toast of London’s Matt Berry and Stath Lets Flats’s Natasia Demetriou as three vampires living in a flat share in New York City with the dull energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and their human servant Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

While the show’s filming date was recently delayed to later in the year, its executive producers recently teased the upcoming series, with show runner Paul Simms revealing the entrance of a new character who’s been referred to in previous seasons. “Its not Nick Kroll [Simon the Devious], but someone we all know and love.”

Here’s everything you need to know about series three of What We Do In The Shadows.

Will there be a season 3 of What We Do In The Shadows?

Yes! US network FX confirmed the series’ renewal on Friday 22nd May, shortly before season two landed in the UK.

Various cast members reacted to the news, with Mark Proksch, who plays the hilariously dull energy vampire Colin Robinson, promising “more silliness on the way”.

Legendary guest star Mark Hamill even tweeted about the “great” news, adding: “Everyone’s favourite undead roommates will live on for a 3rd season!”

There seems to be a decent chance that Jim the Vampire – Laszlo’s nemesis and new coach of Pennsylvania’s women’s volleyball team – will return for season three!

What We Do In The Shadows season 3 release date

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like What We Do In The Shadows season three will be arriving on our screens anytime soon.

While filming was original due to begin in February 2021, due to ongoing COVID-19 delays, it has since been postponed to later in the year, according to SyFy.

It’s not all bad news though – show runner Paul Simms told Deadline in February that the cast and crew have done table reads for “nine of the ten scripts now”, so hopefully filming won’t be delayed for too much longer.

Therefore, What We Do In The Shadows is more likely to return at some point in 2022, spring at the earliest.

What will happen in What We Do In The Shadows season 3?

**Spoilers ahead for season two**

Season two of What We Do In The Shadows left viewers on a huge cliffhanger as Nando’s loyal familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) used his inherited vampire-hunting skills to kill the Vampiric Council and all the immortal guests at the Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires, saving his masters.

Speaking to Deadline in February, show runner Paul Simms teased: “Well, without giving too much away, yes, obviously, season two ended with not only Guillermo slaying lots of important vampires, but the vampires he lives with, our regular characters now, knowing that he’s formerly a secret vampire slayer, and now they know about it, and yeah, we pick up very directly.”

What will Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja do with Guillermo now that they know of his vampire-killing abilities? And what will the vampire community think of the blood-sucking trio, who in their eyes have committed the most heinous crime a vampire can commit?

It’s possible they’ll come knocking sooner rather than later, as showrunner Paul Simms revealed at the What We Do in the Shadows Comic-Con@Home panel that the household will get a hellhound to defend it.

Meanwhile, in March, executive producer Stefani Robinson teased during the show’s PaleyFest panel that season three would see one of the character’s celebrate a big birthday as well as “more animals”.

Throughout the last series, we also saw Guillermo grow increasingly tired with serving Nandor after it became apparent that the former Ottoman Empire leader had no intentions of turning him into a vampire.

Will he return to the ungrateful group’s abode and continue serving their every whim?

At the What We Do in the Shadows panel at this year’s Comic-Con@Home, Simms added that Nandor “might be looking for love” in the next season, so it seems he’ll be far too preoccupied to turn Guillermo – as always!

Simms also dropped a hint that Colin could finally get some answers about how he became an energy vampire, while also suggesting that gargoyles could be the next spooky creatures added to the show’s fantasy world.

There’s also the small matter of the community of vampire hunters that Guillermo stumbled across half way through last season; they appeared to be completely hopeless without the help of Guillermo, but could return in season three in stronger form.

What We Do in the Shadows Comic-Con panel

You can check out the full Comic-Con@Home panel for What We Do in the Shadows below.

What We Do In The Shadows cast

We’re almost certain to see Kayvan Novak (Nandor the Relentless), Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Harvey Guillén (Guillermo) return for season three, especially given the dramatic events that took place during last series’ finale.

FX has not yet teased a potential line-up of guest stars for season three, but hopefully Jake McDorman will return as Jeff Suckler – the reincarnation of Nadja’s former love Gregor, beheaded by Laszlo in series one who returned for one episode in season two as a ghost. Perhaps he’ll reappear in a different form next series.

Show runner Paul Simms did tease during the show’s PaleyFest panel in March that there’ll be a character joining the show for a season-long arc who’s been referred to in previous episodes. “And it’s not Nick Kroll [Simon the Devious], but someone we all know and love,” he added.

Hopefully, Simon the Devious – played by Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll – will still return for another series, if he makes it out of that sewer, as well as Mark Hamill, who played Jim the Vampire, in season two.

What We Do In The Shadows is available to stream on BBC iPlayer – if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.