The long-awaited third series - co-written by Childish Gambino musician and Community actor Donald and his brother Stephen Glover, will be set in Europe as Brian Tyree Henry's Alfred/Paper Boi embarks on a tour with his cousin and manager Earn (Glover), Alfred's right-hand man Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Earn's on/off again girlfriend Van (Zazie Beetz).

Season 3 of Emmy award-winning comedy drama Atlanta starring Donald Glover will be available to stream on Disney+.

The FX comedy centres on Princeton dropout Earn as he returns to his hometown in Atlanta and attempts to establish a name for himself and his rapper cousin Alfred in the music industry, in order to provide financially for his child and partner Van.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about season 3 previously, Beetz revealed: "I have talked with Donald and some of the writers also about certain directions for Van or just in general, talking about what may happen in the next season.

“I love that project so much. It means a lot to me, just in terms of when it happened in my life, and the people on that show. It’s like a small community, and we’ve all really become very much this family."

Season 3 will premiere its first two episodes in the US on 24th March and over here in the UK on Disney+'s Star shortly after. It had previously been aired on BBC Two and iPlayer.

How to watch Atlanta season 3 in the UK

Atlanta season 3 will be available to stream in the UK on Disney+'s Star, shortly after it has premiered in the US on 24th March. There hasn't been an official launch date, so we'll keep you updated.

The series will feature ten half-an-hour episodes, one less than last time, with the remaining eight set to be dropped weekly. Fans have been waiting a long time for season 3 due to delays caused by the pandemic, with season 2 airing in March back in 2018.

FX recently released the trailer for season 3, which sees the trio travelling around London and Amsterdam.

Atlanta was renewed for a fourth season in August 2019, and is currently in production.

Atlanta seasons 1 -2 are available to stream now on Disney+.

