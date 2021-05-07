Jupiter’s Legacy volume 2 Netflix release date, plot details and more

Jupiter’s Legacy season – or, as it’s styled onscreen “volume” – one has now landed on Netflix, with fans finally able to watch the superheroic Sampson family drama on the small screen.

And naturally, talk has already turned to what’s next for the adaptation of Mark Millar’s original comic – though Millar himself has cautioned that it’s no sure thing that more episodes will be on the way.

“The guys naturally will talk. But the honest truth is, and this is the real answer, audiences have got to like it,” Millar told RadioTimes.com.

“We feel good about this, we do think audiences are gonna like it and we feel everybody’s done a great job here and this is gonna work. But you can get too cocky as well, so you just have to hope the stars align and when this launches it’s as big as we all think, and hope, it’s going to be.”

But what could happen in season two, and when might it come out? We lay out everything we know about Jupiter’s Legacy season two below, but beware – spoilers for season one’s final episode are included.

Jupiter’s Legacy season 2 release date

Currently, there’s no set release date for Jupiter’s Legacy volume two as more episodes have yet to be commissioned by Netflix.

However, considering the first series took five months of filming – plus some reshoots – followed by postproduction, it seems likely that the earliest fans might get to see the Sampsons back in action is some time in 2022.

Jupiter’s Legacy season 2 cast

It’s to be assumed that the Jupiter’s Legacy season one cast (including but not limited to Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Matt Lanter, Ian Quinlan, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Tenika Davis) will return, with a possible extended role for Lanter (Skyfox) and David Julian Hirsch, who plays Union of Justice founding member Blue Bolt (above) but so far has only appeared in flashback sequences in the last couple of episodes.

“I think he’ll really come to the fore in season two, I talked a lot to Mark Millar about it and he wanted to be sort of out there up front and centre,” Ben Daniels told RadioTimes.com, noting that the Blue Bolt’s sexuality could be a key part of the story.

“I think we’ve seen more women in LGBTQ roles. I feel like we have, anyway. But I think that’s maybe like a general thing in television. Somehow it seems more palatable for women rather than men which always makes me furious, it’s like come on! We’re either gonna do it or we’re not gonna do it.

“But I think it’s fantastic that there is that Blue Bolt character and I can’t wait to see where they take it. He turns up pretty late [in season one].”

Jupiter’s Legacy season two trailer

Given that season two hasn’t even been confirmed yet, any teaser footage would be a little premature. But check back here in a few months!

Jupiter’s Legacy volume 2 plot

The finale of Jupiter’s Legacy season one offers some clues as to where the story is going next, with Walter Sampson/Brainwave (Ben Daniels) unmasked as the mastermind behind various attacks on the Union of Justice, in a subtle bid to undermine and replace the team’s current leader (and Walter’s brother) Sheldon, aka The Utopian (Josh Duhamel).

Meanwhile, Ian Quinlan’s Hutch is determined to track down his hero-turned-villain father George/Skyfox (Matt Lanter), who has yet to be seen in the present day sections of the story.

As for the rest… well, as Millar as pointed out, the original comic book series offers quite a few clues (which we won’t spoil here).

“If anybody wants a little preview, read the books because you’ll see where this is all going,” Millar told RadioTimes.com. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun. I think, if anything, if we do a season two, there’s even more fun stuff to play with, so fingers crossed”

It’s unclear whether the series will also continue to include flashbacks to the early days of the Union of Justice, which the first season did by adapting prequel comic Jupiter’s Circle.

Jupiter's Legacy season one is streaming now on Netflix.