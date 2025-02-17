In an interview with RadioTimes.com, season 3 co-star Aimee Lou Wood said: "We got to shoot in some of the most incredible [places]. I couldn't actually take in my surroundings at some points because it was so overwhelmingly beautiful."

The White Lotus season 3 cast also includes Mission: Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan, who teased that these latest episodes venture out of the main resort more than ever before.

She explained: "What makes this show a departure from seasons 1 and 2 is that we see the guests at the hotel go out into Thailand and explore and sightsee more.

"So we actually, as an audience, get to see more of Thailand. We get to understand, culturally, a lot more than in previous seasons, and as a result, the show actually feels bigger in scope."

If you're excited for The White Lotus season 3 to showcase the wonders of Thailand, read on for everything we know so far about where the latest episodes were filmed. (You can also check out our season 3 review for more on what's in store.)

The White Lotus season 3 location guide: Where is the hotel in real life?

Patrick Schwarzenegger stars in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

The White Lotus season 3 hotel was primarily filmed at the Four Seasons Resort on Koh Samui, an island off the east coast of Thailand.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Aimee Lou Wood (who plays Chelsea in the latest episodes) described the island as "home" to the cast and crew during the shoot, gushing over the "overwhelmingly beautiful" nature that surrounded them.

The location continues the now long-running relationship between the HBO drama and the real-life Four Seasons hotel chain, which has doubled for The White Lotus in both of the earlier two seasons.

That said, for this lavish entry in the series, one luxurious accommodation site was simply not enough to capture the majesty of The White Lotus Thailand, with a second location also being used for certain scenes.

Leslie Bibb stars in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

The White Lotus season 3 also filmed at the Anantara Mai Khao Villas in Phuket, which is the largest of the Thai islands and a popular tourism location.

It's not presently clear precisely what was filmed in Phuket, but it's possible that some of the generously sized villas that the season 3 guests are staying in were actually at this site, rather than the Four Seasons Resort on Koh Samui.

Millions of tourists flock to Phuket and Koh Samui every year, with the islands anticipating a surge in visitors after season 3 airs – as was the case with Maui and Sicily, the hosts of seasons 1 and 2 respectively, in a phenomenon dubbed 'The White Lotus effect'.

Perhaps that's why Thailand competitively pitched itself as this season's location, with writer-director Mike White initially intending to take his satirical drama to Japan.

Ultimately, the producers opted for Thailand thanks to its incentives for film and television productions, which contributed more than $4 million to the project (while Japan had no such scheme to offer).

Where else is The White Lotus season 3 filmed?

The White Lotus season 3 will see the guests venture out of the hotel to other parts of Thailand, but these scenes have been kept under wraps so far.

We do know that the show will feature Thailand's capital city of Bangkok at a certain point, with the cast and crew making the journey north towards the end of their stint in the country.

Season 3 co-star Michelle Monaghan recalled: "Coming off the island and back into a city was extraordinary, and it was such a bustling, beautiful city with great energy [and] incredible restaurants."

Another location reported to have been utilised for season 3 is Villa Jacinta in Choeng Mon, Koh Samui, which is understood to be a location separate to the main White Lotus resort.

However, it's too early to say precisely when it will be featured in the series or in what capacity.

But suffice to say, if you're interested in visiting Thailand, The White Lotus season 3 will certainly be tempting you with plenty of beautiful scenery. Hopefully, your stay won't be quite as eventful as that of the show's unfortunate guests!

The White Lotus premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 17th February 2025.

