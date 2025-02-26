In fairness, there was a rather high bar to clear, with the season 2 theme tune being a particularly large breakout hit upon release, playing at major festivals and sending crowds wild.

That might not happen this time around, but the latest track does have its defenders, who have praised the bravery of breaking away from the show's conventions.

Here's everything you need to know about The White Lotus season 3 soundtrack – and all the opening title themes to grace the series so far.

Who composed The White Lotus season 3 soundtrack?

Cristobal Tapia de Veer at the Babygirl premiere. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The White Lotus season 3 is composed by Cristobal Tapia De Veer.

The Chilean-born Canadian artist began his career with a sequence of buzzy Channel 4 dramas, those being Utopia, Humans, National Treasure and Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams.

Prior to landing his acclaimed The White Lotus gig, Tapia De Veer also scored Netflix's Black Mirror (episode: Black Museum), HBO and Sky's The Third Day, and Prime Video thriller Hunters.

His feature film work includes zombie drama The Girl with All the Gifts, horror flick Smile and its 2024 sequel, plus Nicole Kidman awards contender Babygirl.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Is The White Lotus season 3 soundtrack available to stream?

Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and Leslie Bibb as a trio of friends in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

No, The White Lotus season 3 soundtrack has not yet been released in full, but the theme song – titled Enlightenment – is now available on music streaming platforms.

The full soundtrack is likely to be released shortly after the season 3 finale, as was the case with the previous two instalments of the hit HBO drama.

Is The White Lotus season 3 theme tune good?

The White Lotus season 3 theme music has received mixed reviews online, in contrast to the universally lauded title track for the second season.

A number of people on social media have complained that Enlightenment is far harder to dance to than preceding theme songs Aloha (season 1) and Renaissance (season 2).

The Guardian columnist Stu Heritage identified the reduced vocals and generally darker tone as divisive elements of the new track, but argued that shaking up the established formula would probably be beneficial to the show in the long term.

Likewise, Hearing Things writer Julianne Escobedo Shepherd also defended Enlightenment, calling it a "masterpiece" and comparing the removal of favoured past elements to the guests giving up their mobile phones.

"You don't hear them because you're supposed to quell your internal voices and meditate," she wrote. "Viewers are feeling their uncomfortable absence like the fear that creeps in when all our distractions are removed and we only have ourselves to contend with."

The White Lotus season 1 theme song: Aloha!

You can listen to The White Lotus season 1 theme song here, composed by Cristobal Tapia De Veer:

The full soundtrack, consisting of 28 songs, is available on music streaming platforms.

The White Lotus season 2 theme song: Renaissance

You can listen to The White Lotus season 2 theme song here, composed by Cristobal Tapia De Veer:

The full soundtrack, consisting of 33 songs, including an extended version of Renaissance, is available on music streaming platforms, along with the Tiësto remix of the opening title track.

The White Lotus is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.