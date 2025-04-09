After quickly unravelling the plot that he concocted against Tanya, Belinda ultimately accepts a life-changing $5 million in hush money from Greg, in exchange for her continued silence as he lives out the rest of his days in Thailand.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Rothwell explained that she was "so excited" by Belinda's new-found "financial catharsis", which recalled her own journey from being "dirt poor" in the early days of her career.

"That kind of financial exhale, I think, is really real for her," the actor continued. "I think it's exciting to see that.

"But I'm also terrified because there's a line in the script, I remember circling it and underlining it when I was reading it, where she's just like, 'I want to be hard to find.'

"So, she knows that this is not 'no strings attached'. It's 'I gotta get out of here because bad things happen to good people when money's involved' – but she's at least conscious of that."

Amid accusations from some viewers that Belinda had stooped to the lows of Tanya by dropping Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) after gaining a fortune, the actor did confess her "worry that money corrupts, absolutely".

Rothwell pondered: "Even if nothing bad happens to her, will she be able to resist those pitfalls and not turning into the very people that she had to suffer?"

Still, the actor remained optimistic that Belinda would cope with her sudden influx of cash gracefully, albeit perhaps not by throwing herself into the spa business that she had once imagined.

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey in The White Lotus season 3. Fabio Lovino/HBO

"I think that massage, Buddhism and spa therapy brings her peace. I think that it also gives her some modicum of joy, but I would love to see her find something that money provides, which, I think, is not joy – it's the space and reprieve from obligation," said Rothwell.

"If you have that space and reprieve from obligation, it's a cathartic experience because you get to be able to play in the 'what ifs?'. So while I can't say 100 per cent that she would open the spa, I know that she would do something philanthropic with some of the money."

She added: "But my hope for her is that she would be able to give herself the vacation that she deserves, to take Zion places and give him the life that she wants and – whether it's Pornchai or someone else – that she's booed up and happy."

Although speculation about the next chapter of The White Lotus is now building, Rothwell assures us that she knows "nothing" of what Mike White has planned for season 4 – but would return if asked.

The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

