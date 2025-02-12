The synopsis for the series reads: "West London duty solicitor Pierre is a force of nature: charming and funny, a glamorous character in an unglamorous profession, juggling the pressures of his job, a fragile personal life and just keeping his head above water financially.

"His resilience is tested when he begins investigating the suspicious death of a young Black client, Michael. As Pierre challenges the police's portrayal of Michael as a criminal, he unravels a chilling web of institutional corruption… When you come at the system, the system comes at you…"

Harewood said of starring in the series: "I’m extremely delighted to be taking the title role in Pierre. He’s such a wonderfully well-painted character, beautifully crafted by Roy and John and I cannot wait to get into his shoes.

"He is bright, flawed, and passionate about his work and I’m really hoping audiences find him as appealing as I do on the page."

Meanwhile, Donnelly and Williams added: "Duty solicitors are the unsung heroes of the legal profession. Overworked, underpaid. They can be called out anytime, never knowing who or what lies in store for them. They are full of stories – it's a thrill to tell them."

Harewood has most recently been seen in Paramount Plus thriller series The Agency, while he also starred in the second season of Sherwood on BBC One.

Pierre will air on Channel 4.

