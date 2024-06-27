However, for those who haven't yet seen Gen V, or can't remember how it all went down, just who are Cate and Sam, and how did Gen V's season 1 storyline play out?

Read on for everything you need to know about what happened in Gen V season 1, ahead of the show's crossover with The Boys.

What happened in Gen V season 1?

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Gen V took place at Godolkin University, a university owned and run by Vought to train young supes in all sorts of fields - from crime fighting through to performance arts.

More like this

During the series, we were introduced to a group of young supes, including Marie Moreau, a freshman who spent her teenage years in the Red River Institute after accidentally killing her parents when her powers developed.

She arrived at the university optimistic about her future, hoping to use her blood manipulation powers to get on to the Seven, become famous, and win back the trust of her younger sister, who she hasn't seen since the accident.

While there she met her roommate Emma, as well as up and coming top supe Golden Boy, his girlfriend Cate, his best friend Andre and their other friend Jordan.

At the end of the first episode, Golden Boy killed Brink, one of the university's professors, and then himself, seemingly in a completely unexpected and unexplainable rampage. It was somewhat falsely believed that Marie stopped him from doing more damage, and she became a star at the university.

However, as Marie and the rest of the group started looking into an underground hospital known as The Woods, and run by the human dean, Indira Shetty, they discovered a dark secret.

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk and Tomer Capone as Frenchie in The Boys. Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Golden Boy had actually killed Brink and then himself because he found out about Brink's involvement with The Woods, which was a lab working on a supe-killing virus, by experimenting on young supes, including Golden Boy's brother Sam.

Sam who suffered mental health issues, was broken out of the facility by Emma, and they began a relationship. Meanwhile, Andre and Cate also got together.

It later transpired that Cate, who had mind manipulation powers, had been working with Shetty, and making her friends, including the group, forget anything they had learned about The Woods.

Cate, who had a traumatic backstory, eventually turned on Shetty, making her kill herself. She then convinced Sam to join her as they went on a rampage to kill all non-superpowered people. They then freed all the experiment subjects in The Woods, and had them join them.

Marie, Emma, Andre and Jordan all fought to try and protect the humans on campus and stop Cate and Sam. While they got close in their efforts, they were eventually interrupted by the arrival of Homelander, who incapacitated them.

Vought's media organisation then turned on Marie, Emma, Andre and Jordan, who were locked away somewhere which, as of yet, is unknown. Meanwhile, Cate and Sam were lauded as The Guardians of Godolkin, and look set to get even closer to Homelander and The Seven in The Boys season 4.

As for the supe killing virus, it got into the hands of Victoria Neuman, the head-popping supe who, in The Boys season 4, has been named vice president-elect.

It might seem like that would be the end of it, but a post-credits scene saw Billy Butcher investigating The Woods, seemingly becoming aware of the virus's existence.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Boys season 4 will continue on Prime Video on Thursday 4th July. The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to watch now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.