One of the show's central characters who has quickly become a fan favourite is Jordan Li, a supe with a unique ability who we have seen getting close with Marie lately.

But who plays Jordan and what have they been in before? Read on for everything you need to know about who plays Jordan Li in Gen V.

Who plays Jordan Li in Gen V?

Derek Luh (Jordan Li) and Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau) in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

In The Boys spin-off series Gen V, Jordan Li is a competitive student at Godolkin University who has the unique ability of changing between male and female forms, through which different powers manifest - the man is dense and indestructible, while the woman is agile and can launch energy blasts.

When we first met Jordan, they were working closely with Professor Brink, while in recent episodes we have them grow close with Marie Moreau.

As the character has both male and female forms, they are played by two actors in the series - London Thor, as the female version of Jordan, and Derek Luh, as the male version.

Who is London Thor?

London Thor as Jordan Li in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

London Thor is a 26-year-old singer, songwriter and actress, who has released a number of EPs and singles and starred in both series and films.

Her on-screen credits to date include appearances in the series The Rolling Soldier, Shameless, You and Never Have I Ever, while she also had a role in Greta Gerwig's film Lady Bird.

Thor said of creating the character with Derek Luh: "It's been really easy sharing a character with Derek. When we first met, it was kinda like an immediate click of we both had similar thoughts. We both were open to talking about the character and open to each other's opinions.

"And I think with that, we just built this character from the ground up. Luckily, I don't know how, maybe just the fact that we've been stranded in Toronto for four months together, we managed to just take on each other's personalities sometimes. Our characteristics are pretty similar. It's been great having a partner like that."

Who is Derek Luh?

Derek Luh as Jordan Li in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Derek Luh is a 31-year-old hip-hop artist, songwriter and actor, who has released four albums and starred in a number of TV series.

His on-screen credits so far include appearances in Marvel's Runaways, All Rise and Shining Vale.

On working with the cast of Gen V, Luh has said that it has been "the greatest experience I've ever had in my life".

He continued: "I am so blessed to be a part of this cast. And to be on this set every day is magical. It really is. And we're forging such real relationships that it plays on screen.

"Obviously, you're doing the work and the relationship is in correlation to the script. But I really feel like if I'm watching Maddie get emotional, I'm getting emotional, or I'm watching Jaz get upset, I'm getting upset with them, because we're on the same team."

