No information has been revealed about the nature of the role, but Weaver and Star Wars certainly sounds like a match made in heaven and the prospect will be an exciting one for sci-fi fans the world over.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In addition to her iconic role as Ellen Ripley in the first four Alien films, Weaver has had major roles in the Ghostbusters and Avatar franchises, while other sci-fi credits to her name include Galaxy Quest and Chappie.

As the title suggests, the new film will be a continuation of the story from the popular Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, which follows Pedro Pascal's masked bounty hunter Din Djarin and his sidekick – affectionately known by fans as Baby Yoda.

More like this

The film will be directed by show creator Jon Favreau, with filming currently scheduled to get underway later this year, although no official casting news has been confirmed at this stage.

That includes exactly how much Pascal himself will be involved – the actor has an extremely busy schedule so it remains to be seen to what extent he will be reprising his role from the series or whether someone else might be stepping in, but fans will definitely hope to see The Last of Us star feature prominently.

The Mandalorian/Din Djarin with Grogu in The Mandalorian season 3 Disney+/Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu was confirmed in January this year, with Favreau saying at the time: "I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy added: "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

The Mandalorian season 3 aired over a year ago in March and April 2023, and was met with a markedly more mixed response from fans than the previous two runs.

The film is one of a number of already announced big screen projects for the franchise, with others including a film that will see Daisy Ridley return as Rey, one from director James Mangold about "the first Jedi to wield the force" and another from Dave Filoni focusing on the "escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic".

Read more:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.