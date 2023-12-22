"We're so proud of what Julian Fellowes and The Gilded Age family have achieved," said Francesca Orsa, head of HBO drama series and films.

"From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season."

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn & Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook. HBO

The show's writer, Sonja Warfield, previously revealed she has plenty of ideas up her sleeve if another season was greenlit.

She told Town & Country: "There is so much in history [that would work for the show].

"We discovered gems for season 2 that play into our characters' journeys, and there are so many more things we could play out if we're lucky enough to get a third season."

She added: "In season 1, we had Thomas Edison's lights, in season 2 we have the Tuskegee Institute, and we'll discover what that is in season 3."

The new season kicked off on Easter morning in 1883, with the news that "Bertha Russell's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected".

Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector and more returned for the season 2, and could very well be back for a third instalment of the period drama.

"There is much more story to tell with The Gilded Age. We're delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellowes's incredible storytelling," president of Universal Television, Erin Underhill, said.

"The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we're so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season... You won't want to miss what's next!"

