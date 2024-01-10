The location of Thailand had previously been rumoured to be the season 3 setting, with creator Mike White previously saying: "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex.

"I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With the previous two seasons being filmed at Four Seasons hotels in Hawaii and Italy, the hotel's strong presence in Thailand could point at the partnership continuing for season 3. We do know, though, that HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand for season 3.

And that's not the only piece of exciting news to be confirmed, as another new cast member has been announced. The Gilded Age's Carrie Coon has now joined the cast, with her role being kept under wraps for now.

Carrie Coon in The Gilded Age. HBO

Coon, who is known for her roles in Fargo and The Leftovers, joins a recently announced ensemble which includes Jason Isaacs (Archie), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Dom Hetrakul (Siamese Outlaws) and Tayme Thapthimthong.

While details about their season 3 roles remain understandably a secret for now, they also join returning The White Lotus character Belinda, played by Natasha Rothwell.

Read more:

Due to the strikes impacting the industry last year, the release date for The White Lotus season 3 has been pushed back to 2025.

With production set to kick off very soon, fans can get excited about a "longer, bigger, crazier" third season this time round, as teased by White. Previously speaking to Entertainment Weekly, White said: "It's going to be a supersized White Lotus.

"It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing... I'm super excited about the content of the season."

More like this

The White Lotus seasons 1 and 2 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.