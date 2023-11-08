It has been widely reported that season 3 of The White Lotus will take place in Thailand, and while there is much mystery around the content of the season, White has teased he is "super excited" about it.

"It's going to be a supersized White Lotus," the creator told the publication.

"It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing... I'm super excited about the content of the season."

Production of the show had been put on hold due to the WGA strike, which has since been resolved following a tentative deal being reached.

However, the SAG strike is ongoing, which means the cast cannot begin filming.

"I'm seriously finishing scripts," White said of season 3.

"Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn't resolved soon, then yeah, we'd have to push again, because the show has a new cast every season, so there's lots of parts to cast... I'm more than eager to get going."

The show's creator previously hinted at what fans can expect from a third season.

In the Unpacking S2 E7 clip of The White Lotus, White said: "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.

"It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The third instalment of the series has been pushed back to 2025 due to the actors' strike, and there is currently no word on who will star in the new season.

