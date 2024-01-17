The White Lotus adds Sex Education star in final major season 3 castings
Aimee Lou Wood is one of several names joining the already star-studded cast for the third instalment of the hit anthology series.
Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood has been announced as one of several new names added to the already star-studded cast of the upcoming third season of The White Lotus.
Justified star Walton Goggins and Gen V's Patrick Schwarzenegger also join the ensemble for the new run of Mike White's Emmy-winning anthology series, as do Sam Nivola (Maestro) and Sarah Catherine Hook (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).
Last week, it was revealed that The Gilded Age's Carrie Coon would play a major role in the new season, while before that, a host of other stars including Jason Isaacs (Archie), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space) had been announced.
The cast is rounded out by Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Dom Hetrakul (Siamese Outlaws), Tayme Thapthimthong (Farang), Miloš Biković (Balkan Shadows), Christian Friedel (Babylon Berlin), Morgana O’Reilly (Neighbours), Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris (The Ark).
Meanwhile, Natasha Rothwell – who previously starred in the first season as White Lotus spa manager Belinda – will reprise her role this time around.
After the first season was set in Hawaii and the second in Sicily, the location for the new run will be another exclusive resort in the fictional White Lotus chain – this time in Thailand.
Filming is scheduled to get underway this February in and around Bangkok, Phuket and Ko Samui, with White having already teased that the new season will be "longer, bigger, crazier" than the previous two.
I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing... I'm super excited about the content of the season," the show's creator told Entertainment Weekly.
Specific plot details are understandably being kept under wraps for now, but given the setting, the cast and the show's impressive track record, we're willing to bet fans are going to be in for another treat.
